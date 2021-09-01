Park District to Host Ribbon Cutting for Commissioners Park Playground on Sept. 14

Naperville Park District invites the community to the reopening celebration for the newly renovated playground at Commissioners Park, located at 3704 111th Street, at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14. Families, friends and neighbors can view or participate in a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, enjoy refreshments and giveaways, and explore the new play equipment. Please note that for this event, the most convenient parking is located in the parking lot at the 248th Avenue park entrance just south of 111th Street.