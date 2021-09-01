Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, AR

Calendar, Sept. 1

By Editorial, Sept. 1
Log Cabin Democrat
 7 days ago

Sept. 3 – 5 The National Championship Chuckwagon Races: The Races are held Friday through Sunday every Labor Day weekend at the Bar o f Ranch in Clinton, Arkansas. Each year, an estimated 20,000 people are on hand to watch the excitement of chuckwagon racing, bronc fanning, and the Snowy River Race. In addition to the four performances, bands perform after the races and dances are held each weekend. Vendors of western collectibles, crafts, art, saddles and tack are set up throughout the week at the Western Trade show. Ozark Mountain trail rides begin on Tuesday Aug. 31 and are included as a part of the weekend’s festivities.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Labor Day Weekend#The Pottery Shop#Howard#Antiques Flea Market#City Council Meeting#The Clinton City Council#The Chamber Of Commerce#Vbc Tourism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Debt limit showdown in Congress looms ahead of October deadline

WASHINGTON — Congress is headed for a high-stakes showdown over the debt ceiling as the Treasury Department says the U.S. government will run out of money to pay its bills next month. In a letter to congressional leaders Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a likely mid-October deadline to...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Blinken says Taliban are blocking charter flights from departing Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on the Taliban to stop blocking charter flights containing Americans from departing Afghanistan. The State Department has come under fire for not doing more to pressure the Taliban to allow planes to leave Afghanistan amid reports several planes carrying Americans have been stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in Kabul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy