Calendar, Sept. 1

Sept. 3 – 5 The National Championship Chuckwagon Races: The Races are held Friday through Sunday every Labor Day weekend at the Bar o f Ranch in Clinton, Arkansas. Each year, an estimated 20,000 people are on hand to watch the excitement of chuckwagon racing, bronc fanning, and the Snowy River Race. In addition to the four performances, bands perform after the races and dances are held each weekend. Vendors of western collectibles, crafts, art, saddles and tack are set up throughout the week at the Western Trade show. Ozark Mountain trail rides begin on Tuesday Aug. 31 and are included as a part of the weekend’s festivities.