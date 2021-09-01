Crabtree news

For years, Crabtree Falls Cabins has long been known for its quaint cabin rentals tucked away just off of Route 56 West in Nelson County. That’s about 5 miles from Montebello and the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway. I first met Beth-Anne Norman Driskill shortly after she started taking care of the cabins a few years back. “I moved up here in 2016. However, I grew up coming to Crabtree Falls, and to this property specifically, when my grandmother, not really related but that’s what I have always called her, Barb Otto, lived here. Barb lived here from the early 70’s until 2000, when she moved away to Nags Head. My father purchased her cabin, her two rental cabins, the duplex on the adjacent property and the land above those properties.” She, her husband, and their young child now live at Crabtree Falls Cabins full-time taking care of the operation.