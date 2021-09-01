Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Crabtree news

By Jeff Burgess
Log Cabin Democrat
 7 days ago

Quilting opportunities continue at EHC. If you are interested call Sheila, 745-2304. Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 253-5071. Thursday through Saturday, pre-entry for items for the VBC Fair are being accepted nightly, 6 – 8 p.m. For more call Jessa Heavin, 745-7117. Friday,...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crabtree News#Ehc#The Vbc Fair#Mercury#Rallyx Auto Racing#Facebook#Vbc Extension
Related
Nelson County, VAPosted by
BlueRidgeLife

Nelson : Cabins At Crabtree Falls To Add New Glamping Feature

For years, Crabtree Falls Cabins has long been known for its quaint cabin rentals tucked away just off of Route 56 West in Nelson County. That’s about 5 miles from Montebello and the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway. I first met Beth-Anne Norman Driskill shortly after she started taking care of the cabins a few years back. “I moved up here in 2016. However, I grew up coming to Crabtree Falls, and to this property specifically, when my grandmother, not really related but that’s what I have always called her, Barb Otto, lived here. Barb lived here from the early 70’s until 2000, when she moved away to Nags Head. My father purchased her cabin, her two rental cabins, the duplex on the adjacent property and the land above those properties.” She, her husband, and their young child now live at Crabtree Falls Cabins full-time taking care of the operation.
Eunice, LAEunice News

News notes

French Table at Eunice Depot Friends of the Depot Museum have organized a French Table at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Eunice Depot Museum on 220 South CC Duson in Eunice. The public is invited. For more information, call 457-6540. 911 ceremony planned In Honor and Remembrance 911 Ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Eunice Circle Park. The ceremony is hosted and sponsored by…
Obituariesstocktonsentinel.com

Woodston News

We want to extend our condolences to the Ruby Bell Palmer Seaman Bedore family on her passing. She was a 1943 Woodston Rural High School graduate. Beware when leaving Stockton headed east. Three times a deer has zipped across from the trees just east of Billy Jonese’s home. I’ve heard enough…
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Another local eatery closed for good this weekend

Saturday was it for Pho & Bakery 59 in Gillette as the hometown business and owners have decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant, enjoyed for its authentic cooking by many residents, is on Douglas Highway and has served the community for the last seven years. Pho & Bakery 59 is the second local eatery to close in recent weeks as Village Inn also shut down for good late last month.
CakesJournal & Sunday Journal

Shenandoah Garden Club holds summer picnic

It was hot, and it was humid, but the weather didn’t stop members of the Shenandoah Garden Club from enjoying their annual summer picnic. Once again, Rev. and Mrs. Jack Martin opened their beautifully landscaped home for the event, which was well attended. After a brief business meeting, members and guests enjoyed a delicious and varied buffet. Homemade salads of many different kinds and homemade pies, cakes and cookies filled the dining tables. The ladies of Shenandoah Garden Club displayed their culinary talents.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Brownsville, TXPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Brownsville Blues Festival returning

A long-running tradition, the Brownsville Blues Festival returns to the foothills this weekend. “I started this event over 25 years ago to bring the community together for just a celebration of life,” said Clay Thompson, a resident of the foothills and organizer of the Brownsville Blues Festival. The festival also...
Politicsconcordnh.gov

News Flash

City of Concord offices will be closed on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. Trash collection for Monday will be postponed until Tuesday. Collection for the rest of the week will be delayed by one day through Saturday. The Transfer Station will also be closed on Monday. We wish everyone a safe and happy Labor Day!
Festivalvisitmarshallmn.com

Marshall Sounds of Summer Festival

The celebration kicks-off on Thursday August 19th. Stroll the luminaria walk from 5-9pm while listening to live music by Broken Oak, or test your knowledge with Traveling Trivia while tasting the Chili Cook-off!. Friday brings morning yoga on the Library lawn and tours of the new Southview Elementary from 12-3pm....
FestivalDaily Gate City

Big Dam Street Festival returns

Thursday, the Big Dam Street Festival is set to begin in Victory Park. The event takes place this Thursday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Aug. 28. This will technically be the second year the event was scheduled to take place on the riverfront, rather than along Johnson Street, but last year, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

On golden river

Recreating on the water in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Thursday evening meant basking in the golden glow of the setting sun. High temperatures and smoky skies continued Friday and are predicted for the weekend.
Hood River, ORcolumbiagorgenews.com

Morrison Park undergoes cleanup

HOOD RIVER — On Aug. 10, a team from Protect Our Parks Hood River (POP) joined Mike Parziale, supervisor with Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation, for a Morrison Park clean-up. The morning’s primary goal was a major push to remove some of the heavy overgrowth of invasive blackberries at the eastern entrance to the park.
Hobart, INpanoramanow.com

Hobart Lakefront Festival

Mark your calendars & come out to Hobart Indiana’s Lakefront for their 25th Annual Lakefront Four Day Festival!!. It takes place Thursday August 19th – Sunday August 22nd. Rockin’ Live Entertainment, Children’s Activities, Great Food Vendors, Craft Vendors, Family Fun, and a Beer Garden!!. The Lakefront Festival is also proud...
RecipesFrederick News-Post

Bowman House & Museum

Hearth demonstrations will include a fried pork dish, corn fritters, and a common cupcake desert, with a seasonal fruit sauce. In addition, we will have two guest artisans this month. Deborah will be demonstrating spinning and while telling traditional folk tales that involve spinning. Nicole will focus on drinks of the time period and provide copies of the recipes.
Shoppingpullmanradio.com

Yard sale at The Center in Colfax on Friday

The Colfax Library is holding a yard sale in The Center on Friday from 10 to 6 o’clock. The sale will also take place on Saturday from 10 to 5. Items to look for include furniture, household items, holiday decorations, books, and more. All proceeds will benefit the library program...
Politicsseguintoday.com

A busy fall is slated for Downtown Seguin

(Seguin) — Fall 2021 will be a busy season for downtown Seguin with numerous events, infrastructure and construction projects, and the launching of several initiatives. Get ready to come to downtown Seguin often as Central Park and other downtown venues will host numerous community events over the next few months. The fun will kick off with Art at the Texas on Saturday, September 18 where the 2020 Art Awards will be presented. The evening reception being held at the Texas Theatre will include delicious food from Davila’s BBQ, a silent auction and entertainment from Mid-Texas Symphony, Teatro de Artes, and the De Leons.
Concord, NCWBTV

Brown Mill Mountain bike trail ribbon cutting ceremony in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord, in partnership with Tarheel Trailblazers, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Brown Mill Mountain Bike Trail – Concord’s first mountain bike trail. The 36 acre property has been hand cut into an approximately four mile mountain bike trail, and is located just minutes from Downtown Concord.
RestaurantsCleveland News - Fox 8

Cajun-Style Walleye

They’re launching a new menu for fall! One Eleven Bistro is located on Medina Road in Medina.

Comments / 0

Community Policy