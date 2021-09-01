DuPont Showcases Several New, Sustainability-Focused Products
DuPont showcases several new products during SUR/FIN 2021, including Ecoposit CF-800 chrome-free etch, Ecoposit XF-1000 formaldehyde-free electroless copper and Ecoposit HT95 high throw, high leveling acid copper. DuPont will also display its Nikal BF-100 boron-free nickel, a product it claims will enhance performance, manage compliance and deliver a more sustainable process. According to DuPont, the product exhibits high throw and low stress; in addition, it apparently meets corrosion resistance targets at much lower gold thicknesses than conventional nickel. DuPont is expanding its suite of cyanide-free electrolytes with Silveron pure and alloyed silver products and Ronalloy white bronze.www.pfonline.com
