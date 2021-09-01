DuPont Showcases Several New, Sustainability-Focused Products

The Circle 5ive Torpedo Diver watch is an automatic timepiece focused on providing impressive capabilities for wearers along with sustainability focused features for a holistic approach to accessory design. The watch is constructed with a stainless steel case and equipped with a Seiko NH35A automatic movement inside to ensure the utmost attention to timekeeping excellence. The watch will thus require no batteries to be used and is constructed to easily outlast the lifespan of the wearer if it is properly cared for.