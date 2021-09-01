Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DuPont Showcases Several New, Sustainability-Focused Products

pfonline.com
 7 days ago

DuPont showcases several new products during SUR/FIN 2021, including Ecoposit CF-800 chrome-free etch, Ecoposit XF-1000 formaldehyde-free electroless copper and Ecoposit HT95 high throw, high leveling acid copper. DuPont will also display its Nikal BF-100 boron-free nickel, a product it claims will enhance performance, manage compliance and deliver a more sustainable process. According to DuPont, the product exhibits high throw and low stress; in addition, it apparently meets corrosion resistance targets at much lower gold thicknesses than conventional nickel. DuPont is expanding its suite of cyanide-free electrolytes with Silveron pure and alloyed silver products and Ronalloy white bronze.

www.pfonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dupont#Sustainability#Nickel#Electrolytes#Ecoposit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Environmentfloridanewswire.com

Talon International Announces Launch of 100% Sustainable Ghost Net Products

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sep 08, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After years of meaningful development, Talon International is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Ghost Net Products. The company successfully developed a solution to improving marine habitats by collecting and recycling the surplus of plastic waste that has consumed our beloved oceans.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sustainability Focused Diver Watches

The Circle 5ive Torpedo Diver watch is an automatic timepiece focused on providing impressive capabilities for wearers along with sustainability focused features for a holistic approach to accessory design. The watch is constructed with a stainless steel case and equipped with a Seiko NH35A automatic movement inside to ensure the utmost attention to timekeeping excellence. The watch will thus require no batteries to be used and is constructed to easily outlast the lifespan of the wearer if it is properly cared for.
Industryrockproducts.com

Epiroc to Showcase New, Enhanced Products at MINExpo

Epiroc will exhibit a variety of innovative and productive offerings at MINExpo International 2021, Sept. 13-15 in Las Vegas at booth #2121, North Hall. Epiroc’s Pit Viper 291 makes its debut at MINExpo 2021. The rig is designed to tackle larger diameter drilling in soft to medium ground conditions in both rotary and DTH drilling. The new addition to the industry-leading Pit Viper range is capable of 6 3/4 in. to 12 1/4 in. (171 mm to 311 mm) diameter holes with a 55-ft. (16.76-m) clean hole single pass with the drill bit above the table. Also available with a 59-ft. (18-m) option.
Softwarerdworldonline.com

The 2021 New Product Showcase at E/HV trade show to feature innovators

The New Product Showcase features an under-the-hood look at new technologies from 24 exhibiting companies. Each exhibitor will host 15-minute live demonstrations, offering a close examination of new and improved solutions for popular applications. Attendees can look forward to learning about the various technology products that enhance battery management across several industries.
Businesspfonline.com

MacDermid Enthone Highlights Sustainability-Focused Etching Process

MacDermid Enthone will showcase its Evolve process, which the company claims is the first production-proven, chromium-free etching process specifically designed for supply chain sustainability. According to the company, Evolve is suitable for most applicators of plastic treating substrates – such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polycarbonate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS/PC) – for the automotive, sanitary, building, hardware and cosmetic market segments. The Evolve process is reportedly suitable for plating parts that are small to large and flat to geometrically complex.
Industrynosh.com

Product Showcase: Condiment Bonus Interviews

During last month’s Category Close-Up: Product Showcase, NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg and reporter Erin Cabrey interviewed executives and brand leaders from condiment companies, discussing individual company strategy and how changes within the category affect new product development and marketing. In this special bonus segment, you’ll hear from five more brands...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Trouw Nutrition and Wageningen University strengthen collaboration on sustainable livestock production

Trouw Nutrition, Nutreco’s animal nutrition division, and Wageningen University & Research (WUR) have expressed in a Letter of Intent their intention to strengthen collaboration to accelerate scientific progress in the domain of animal and food sciences. The cooperation aims to enhance sustainability of livestock production by developing knowledge and accelerating innovations in animal nutrition to improve animal health and welfare.
AgricultureUniversity of Florida

2021 Sustainable Urban Food Production Short-Course

After completion of the course, participants will receive a certification in Sustainable Urban Food Production.Due to COVID-19, the short-course will be held virtually, with optional in-person outdoor site tours. Detailed schedules and course modules are shown below (Mondays from1:00PM-4:00PM):. September 20, 2021-Introduction to Sustainable Urban Agriculture & Regulations. September 27,...
Wilmington, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Sustainable greenhouse and plant production spaces coming to Mt. Cuba Center

The Mt. Cuba Center is breaking ground on a new, sustainable greenhouse and associated plant production spaces. Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, will oversee the project to build one of the first greenhouses of its kind, running primarily on renewable energy. “Designing a year-round production greenhouse that is net-zero energy, meaning it...
Industrydtnpf.com

Back to Life: Farm Progress Show Featured Technology, Efficiency

It was autonomous, automated, efficient and new. The Farm Progress Show in Illinois brought farmers and farm manufacturers back together for its first live show in two years. The following are some of the highlights from this year's show. **. WON'T FIND A DRIVER IN THESE TRACTORS. Raven Industries, Inc....
Agriculturedrgnews.com

At USMEF Product Showcase, producers see great growth potential in Latin America

More than 130 red meat buyers from 21 countries across Central and South America and the Caribbean gathered in San Jose, Costa Rica, for the 10th anniversary edition of the U.S. Meat Export Federation Latin American Product Showcase. Fifty-five U.S. exporting companies exhibited at the event, which was held annually from 2011-2019 before the COVID pandemic forced a postponement in 2020.
Constructionthefabricator.com

Wisconsin Steel & Tube announces expansion

Wisconsin Steel & Tube Corp., a metal service center distributing ferrous and nonferrous bar, tube, and pipe products, has announced a 58,500-sq.-ft. addition to its Manitowoc, Wis., fabrication facility. Construction is scheduled to begin in November, with the plant becoming operational in July 2022. With the expansion, the company plans...
Businesspfonline.com

Dürr Completes Highly Automated Paint Shop for Ford

The Ford assembly plant in Hermosillo currently produces two vehicles that are exceedingly important to the fortunes of the company in the U.S. market — the Bronco Sport utility and the Maverick hybrid compact pickup — and according to Automotive News it will be adding a third: a small van that uses the company’s C2 front-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive architecture and would be a replacement for the Transit Connect.
Pet Servicespetbusiness

The Key to Harnessing the Growing Demand for Sustainable Pet Products

At Naturally Fresh, sustainability isn’t a buzzword—it’s eco-friendliness in action. Since our founding, we’ve dedicated ourselves to green practices, in order to create a product that’s healthy for people, pets and the planet. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to consumers. Nielsen forecasts that 25 percent of total store sales will...
AgricultureThrive Global

Dr. Lara Ramdin: “Leaning on new technologies and sustainable farming methods to increase our production of food without harming the environment is critical”

Leaning on new technologies and sustainable farming methods to increase our production of food without harming the environment is critical. Limiting food waste to the best of our abilities and diverting organic waste from landfills and finding ways to repurpose it. In many parts of the United States, there is...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

15 Body-Focused Acne Products

From acne-clearing body care duos to acne-fighting body mists, this list of body-focused acne products serves areas often overlooked by traditional acne products. One intriguing example comes from Versed. The brand offers a body acne mist that fights "blemishes from the neck down." The product features 2% salicylic acid and other acne-fighting ingredients such as tea tree oil and witch hazel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy