Hilton Molino Stucky Venice Launches Film Festival-Themed Cocktail and Spa Menu

Just a few weeks ago, the Cannes Festival celebrated the revival of the film industry. Because of the corona pandemic, it did not take place in May, as usual, but in July. This brought it unusually close to the 78th Venice International Film Festival, which started on September 1st. Could it be that Cannes has already received the best films and Venice has to put up with rather insignificant works and names? That was the question that was in the room. It is now clear: Cannes was just the beginning; Venice can boast even more stars and even more Hollywood productions.