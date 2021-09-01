Hilton Molino Stucky Venice Launches Film Festival-Themed Cocktail and Spa Menu
Hilton Molino Stucky Venice is set to delight film fanatics with a new movie-themed cocktail and spa menu in honor of the 2021 Venice Film Festival. From Gatsby-inspired gin tipples to camera-friendly facials, the new hotel offerings will be exclusively available in early September during the dates of this year’s festival (1st - 11th September) when Venice is a wonderful oasis for guests to enjoy the inviting late summer weather.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
