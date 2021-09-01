CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmentally-friendly Water Treatment Systems, Services

ResinTech’s Resource Recovery division (d/b/a ACM Technologies, Inc.) provides environmentally-friendly water treatment systems and services. Our mission is to help manufacturers of all sizes reduce operating expenses while simultaneously addressing their pollution control and remediation needs. The company’s ion exchange, resin regeneration and resource recovery solutions facilitate complete recycling of wastewater and dissolved metals from a large variety of waste streams, providing customers with peace of mind and eliminating any long-term liabilities they might incur when dealing with regulated and non-regulated substances.

Solar Powerecowatch.com

2021 Guide to Solar Water Heater Systems

While the upfront cost of a solar water heater may be higher than traditional water heaters, the solar energy you'll harness can yield great savings and environmental benefits. Heating water accounts for 18% of a home's energy use, but a solar water heater could cut your water heating bills by 50 to 80%.
Advocacyjrmcnd.com

JRMC employees receive environmental services certification

Two Jamestown Regional Medical Center employees received certification in cleaning and disinfection, waste handling, floor care and linen handling. JRMC Environmental Service Technicians, Elaine Kuske and Adrianne Oster, received their accreditation for Certified Health Care Environmental Service Technical (CHEST). CHEST works to make a positive impact on infection rates, cost, quality of care, patient experience and outcomes. The CHEST Certification is through the Association for Health Care Environment (AHE) which is a part of the American Hospital Association (AHA).
SciencePhys.org

Environmental monitoring of organic pollutants using plants

Researchers at Kobe University's Biosignal Research Center have successfully developed plants that can be used to detect organic pollutants, such as polychlorinated biphenyls and endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which contaminate soil and water. The team consisted of Petya Stoykova, recipient of a Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Postdoctoral Fellowship...
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Business of the Week: Culligan Water Systems

BINGHAMTON, NY – Culligan of Endicott is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week. The franchise was started 75 years ago and was purchased by Mike Karr 9 years ago. Karr also operates Culligan offices in Syracuse, Scranton and New City. The business has been expanding in recent years,...
Environmentpfonline.com

Making EN-PTFE Plating Cheaper, Easier, and More Environmentally Friendly

Innovations are valuable if they provide just one benefit. Surface Technology, Inc. (STI, Ewing, N.J.) has developed an innovative electroless nickel Teflon plating process with multiple benefits. It has cost, performance, and environmental benefits — and it builds on the recent invention of the company's One-Plate electroless nickel where just one component is needed for both make up and replenishment of the plating bath.
Titusville, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Titusville water system maintenance to begin Sept. 10

TITUSVILLE ― Titusville water customers may notice a change in their drinking water beginning on September 10 as the city begins a chlorine dosing of its water distribution system. The dosing is scheduled to last through October 29. The dosing is conducted as part of the City’s routine system maintenance program to ensure Titusville maintains its high-quality drinking water standards.
Castle Rock, COcrgov.com

Castle Rock Water treatment plant recognized for outstanding performance

Supplying high-quality drinking water is Castle Rock Water’s top priority. Now, the department is being recognized for those efforts. Castle Rock Water was recently awarded Outstanding Water Treatment Plant by the Rocky Mountain Section of the American Water Works Association. The recognition, in the large category (serving more than 50,000...
BusinessMyChesCo

Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. to Acquire Tidewater Environmental Services, Inc.

NEWARK, DE — Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) this week announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., has agreed to acquire Tidewater Environmental Services, Inc. (TESI), a Delaware based regulated wastewater utility owned by Middlesex Water Company (Middlesex), for $6.4 million in cash and other consideration. The transaction is subject to approval by the Delaware Public Service Commission and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to be finalized prior to December 31, 2021.
Environmenttechxplore.com

Environmentally friendly manufacture of battery electrodes

Conventional processes for manufacturing battery electrodes involve mostly toxic solvents and require a lot of space and energy. This is not the case with DRYtraec—a new dry-coating process developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology IWS. The technology is environmentally friendly and cost effective and can be used on a large scale, giving it the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing of battery electrodes.
Topeka, KSKSNT

Waste Water and Water Treatment Convention

Performance Tire and Auto cuts ribbon on new location. Junction City businesses gathering for 'JC Expo' Wednesday night. After decades of separation, Manhattan man helps mom reunite with birth mother. Schools turning to quarantine classrooms. School mask mandate debate sparks, as some groups push back at GOP criticism. Manhattan Afghan...
Environmenttallahasseemagazine.com

Be a Friend to Water

Water is life. Without it, we would quickly perish. Given water resource’s critical importance to our well-being and that of the planet, you would expect mankind to take good care of it. Instead, we have all seen the degradation of our rivers, lakes and oceans. The list of abuses against...
Immigrationcountynewscenter.com

Expanded Services COVID-19 Treatment Site Announced

The region’s latest center providing monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is coming to Clairemont and will also offer testing for the virus at the same site. County and city officials gathered Monday to announce a partnership with the state Emergency Medical Services Authority for the opening of the Monoclonal Antibody Regional Center at 4425 Bannock Avenue. The treatment has been shown effective in reducing symptoms and duration of COVID-19.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

PennSpring Further Invests in Environmental Services via Industry Leader ERFS

LANCASTER, PA — PennSpring Capital announced this week that it has made an initial investment in Environmental Remediation and Financials Services (ERFS). Based in New Jersey, ERFS is an industry leader in the development of in-situ (subsurface) soil and groundwater remediation technologies, and is recognized for industry-first innovations and financial strategies. PennSpring’s initial investment facilitates the expansion of ERFS’ post-pandemic operations, and the initiation of major projects across the United States. ERFS intends to offer a new generation of remediation services to more than 30 industries as part of this rolling expansion.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Fred Created Problems for Auburn Water Treatment Plant

Auburn City Council on Thursday approved $50,000 in emergency repairs to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Flows at the plant last week during the rain from Tropical Storm Fred reached the plant’s maximum capacity of 52 Million gallons per day. Owasco Lake experienced record high lake levels and crested less...
LifestyleMedical News Today

‘Traffic-light system’ quantifies foods’ health and environmental impact

Researchers have created a “traffic-light system” to organize foods according to their health and environmental impact. Their results suggest that small, targeted dietary substitutions offer significant health and environmental benefits. The researchers hope their new approach will empower individuals to make dietary changes that lead to healthier and more sustainable...
Palestine, TXKLTV

City of Palestine approves $1.8M generator for water treatment plant

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine Council approved a certificate of obligation to fund a $1.8 million generator for the water treatment plant. Along with the main generator, they also have plans to purchase three portable generators for the substations. City officials said the need arose from a...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Cotton tote bags not environmentally-friendly due to overproduction, says report

Cotton tote bags, once hailed as the solution to reduce pollution from single-use plastic bags, are not as environmentally-friendly as brands claim due to overproduction, according to a report.Textile recycling and sustainability experts said that even if cotton totes are sent to be recycled, logos and messages printed on the bags are not recyclable and have to be cut out of the cloth, wasting an estimated 10 to 15 per cent of cotton received by a single recycling firm.According to the New York Times, recycling the cotton bags that have replaced plastic for a huge number of brands takes up...

