Environmentally-friendly Water Treatment Systems, Services
ResinTech’s Resource Recovery division (d/b/a ACM Technologies, Inc.) provides environmentally-friendly water treatment systems and services. Our mission is to help manufacturers of all sizes reduce operating expenses while simultaneously addressing their pollution control and remediation needs. The company’s ion exchange, resin regeneration and resource recovery solutions facilitate complete recycling of wastewater and dissolved metals from a large variety of waste streams, providing customers with peace of mind and eliminating any long-term liabilities they might incur when dealing with regulated and non-regulated substances.www.pfonline.com
Comments / 0