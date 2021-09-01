Environmentally-friendly Water Treatment Systems, Services

LANCASTER, PA — PennSpring Capital announced this week that it has made an initial investment in Environmental Remediation and Financials Services (ERFS). Based in New Jersey, ERFS is an industry leader in the development of in-situ (subsurface) soil and groundwater remediation technologies, and is recognized for industry-first innovations and financial strategies. PennSpring’s initial investment facilitates the expansion of ERFS’ post-pandemic operations, and the initiation of major projects across the United States. ERFS intends to offer a new generation of remediation services to more than 30 industries as part of this rolling expansion.