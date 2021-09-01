CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanta Metal Finishing Machines, Spin Dryers

 8 days ago

Fanta Equipment manufactures the Napco and Udylite metal finishing machines and also New Holland and Harshaw/Auto Technology spin dryers. The company is a one-stop shopping service offering complete turnkey systems. Rebuilt machines feature a one-year warranty. From Super Samson spin dryers to New Holland chip wringers, the company offers spare parts for all of your machines. Udylite conductive grease is available for overnight delivery.

ADMA Biologics' Aseptic Fill-Finish Machine Scores FDA Approval

The FDA has approved ADMA Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ:ADMA) in-house aseptic fill-finish machine, the VanRx SA25. Related Content: ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility. With the VanRx operational, the Company expects a meaningful improvement in gross margins, enhanced patient supply consistency, accelerated inventory production cycle times,...
SmithCo Unveils Mining Side Dump with Hydraulic Suspension

SmithCo Side Dump Trailers will exhibit the first mining side dump trailer to feature a hydraulic suspension at MINExpo 2021, according to the company. The patented Simard suspension system allows axle ends to move independently of one another to more easily navigate washboard mine roads with no air freeze-up issues in arctic conditions.
Planetary Dip Spin Coating

Efficiency with high-quality coating — even with a T10 TORX with a 2.74 mm point-to-point recess. Parts with internal drives in the order of M3 (1/8”) can achieve the highest gauge accuracy during coating. High acceleration, coupled with instant and continuous part reorientation ensures an even coating thickness over the...
Reliable Power Supplies for General Metal Finishing

Pressing demands for increased product quality and complex processes are typical for the automotive, aerospace and industrial sectors. When you upgrade your general metal finishing processes with KraftPowercon’s solutions, you become more competitive. The scrapping rate is lower; you can offer next-level quality and cut costs thanks to reduced energy consumption. Best of all, this doesn’t call for a significant investment. Yet, this process upgrade can prove crucial to you and your customers’ profitability and make your business sustainable in the long run.
TCI Precision Metals installs additional waterjet machining center

TCI Precision Metals, Gardena, Calif., a family-owned, value-added metal services distributor, has announced the installation of its second OMAX 80X waterjet machining center. The new machine is the second waterjet added in the last 12 months to keep up with growing demand for precision machine-ready blanks and other specialty parts.
Helitow Cart introduces ground handling solution for Bell 505

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 19 seconds. Helitow Cart is pleased to announce the recently designed ground handling solution ideal for the Bell 505. The V910 Heli-Carrier has a narrow body allowing it to easily slide under the aircraft and lift it completely, eliminating the need for ground handling wheels. Its extendable arms make it extremely easy to position under the aircraft and the Heli-Carrier systems use the counterweight balance to lift the helicopter, making it an effortless and safe one-person operation. The V910 is the perfect solution for private owners and light commercial operators moving aircraft on hard surfaces.
2021 Machine Gray Metallic Mazda Mazda3

Machine Gray Metallic 2021 Mazda Mazda3 Premium Plus AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - Customer Cash. Exp. 09/07/2021.
Small Robot Company Crowdfunds £4M for its Ag Robots

British agriculture robot company, Small Robot Company, announced today that it has raised £4 million (~$5.5M USD) through its equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube. This brings the total amount for funding raised by Small Robot to £11 million (~$15.12M USD). Small Robot Company uses a combination of robotics and artificial...
Doosan Infracore CONCEPT-X unmanned excavator has a wheel loader and is supervised by drones

Excavate the foundation of your building with machine power alone using the CONCEPT-X unmanned excavator. This concept gadget features a wheel loader and an ADT and X-CENTER. In fact, this center controls the construction machinery, letting it solve problems on construction sites in conjunction with drones. What’s more, it allows the user to see equipment at the site in just a glance. This way, human intervention is less necessary, minimizing risk factors. And, unlike human operators, these machines can work 24 hours a day. What’s more, a failure prediction system reduces maintenance costs. Moreover, this commercial machine takes technology to new heights when it comes to the future of construction equipment. Furthermore, since drones supervise this excavator, users have limitless safety, quality, and precision possibilities.
Tire Tracking and Proper Maintenance Prevent Downtime

Proper tire care is a very important part of improving a company’s bottom line. A tire maintenance program can lead to huge savings in the long run. Tires are the third largest operating cost for heavy equipment, so it is essential to take care of them properly. Downtime costs time and money, so it’s just as important for a small contractor, as a large fleet company, to maximize the operating costs of their equipment.
Continental reuses, recycles with 'GreenConcept' tire

MUNICH—Continental A.G. is presenting a series of sustainable and innovative solutions at the IAA Mobility show underway in Munich, including its "GreenConcept" tire. Claimed to set new standards in sustainability, the Conti GreenConcept is made up of more than 50 percent "traceable, renewable and recycled materials" and features new lightweighting and tread technologies.
Raw materials costs drive Wacker's price hikes

MUNICH—Wacker Chemie A.G. raised prices Sept. 7 for its Vinnapas dispersions and dispersible polymer powders line that is sold in Asia. And effective Sept. 15, the chemical company will raise prices by 10 percent across its entire product range, "or as customer contracts allow." "This measure has been necessitated by...
Siemens Energy to utilise regasified LNG to power new Taiwanese plant

“We are very excited to contribute to the energy transition of Taiwan with our leading HL-class gas turbine technology,” said Karim Amin, Executive Vice President Generation at Siemens Energy. “This technology offers substantial value for Sun Ba Power Corporation's project, as it combines high power density with world class efficiencies. As a result, a large amount of electricity can be produced at the lowest possible cost while driving significant CO2 reductions at the same time.”
ABB containerized energy storage offers plug-in battery power for a wide range of ships

The Containerized Energy Storage System (ESS) integrates sustainable battery power for existing ships in a standard 20ft container. All-inclusive pre-assembled unit for easier installation and safer maintenance, enabling fuel savings and lower emissions. Flexible and cost-effective energy storage system for container ships, offshore support vessels, ferries and other vessel types.
Oscillator Ising machines take quantum computation for a classical spin

Twenty years into the 21st century the demand for computational power is outpacing supply at an ever-increasing rate. From global pandemics that require rapid-response drug designs, to smart grids, self-driving vehicles, artificial intelligence and machine learning, scientists are scrambling to boost current computational capabilities until quantum computing becomes a practical reality.
BMW Invests $24 Billion In Batteries

With more and more car manufacturers committing to an all-electric future, the race for materials and supplies are heating up, and to make matters worse, the automotive industry is currently facing a serious semiconductor chip shortage. BMW, which recently launched a new range of all-electric vehicles, including the BMW iX and i4 plans to cut production costs by as much as 25 percent in the coming years to combat losses caused by supply issues, and has now announced a massive $24 billion investment in batteries to keep up with demand. BMW's EV sales have made major strides in the past two years, and now accounts for more than 11 percent of deliveries during the first half of 2021.
Global To Devise The Growth Parameters Of Electric Wastegate Actuator Market

Wastegate in an automobile refers to the turbine wheel bypass on a turbocharger. Electric Wastegate Actuator is used to control the supercharged pressure of turbo charger by adjusting the opening of wastegate valve. Electric wastegate actuator gained popularity as a substitute to pneumatic waste gate actuator. As a replacement product of pneumatic Wastegate actuator, electric wastegate actuator enable faster and more precise control of the combustion engine.
Petal to the Metal

Lotusland’s fabulous summer soirée was dazzling as usual, this time mixing motors (cars) with Ganna Walska plants. As quoted by the Los Angeles Times, “For Walska, plants were more than plants; they were colors to paint with, a family to nurture, characters to direct.”. The 30 cars were all privately...

