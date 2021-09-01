Analyzing Knight-Swift's Ex-Dividend Date
Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) declared a dividend payable on September 27, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 30, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Knight-Swift’s stock as of September 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Knight-Swift has an ex-dividend date set for for September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.81% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com
