In 2008, an IBM report "asked 125 auto industry executives about their predictions for what cars would be like in 2020. The resulting report predicted every car by 2020 would be a hybrid," writes Aaron Gordon. Yet the actual numbers are nowhere close: only about three percent of new cars sold in 2020 were hybrids, an extremely modest increase from 2.4 percent at the time of the report. Automakers also wrongly predicted a trend toward smaller, more efficient vehicles. In fact, "as quickly as the economy recovered and gas prices fell, consumers returned to buying the biggest trucks and SUVs they could find." Meanwhile, hybrids became associated with Hollywood elites, decreasing their appeal for many ordinary Americans.