Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Doors Announce ‘L.A. Woman’ 50th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Doors have announced a 50th-anniversary deluxe reissue of their sixth and final album to feature Jim Morrison, L.A. Woman. The three-CD, one-LP set includes the original L.A. Woman newly remastered by the Doors' longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, two bonus discs containing more than two hours of unreleased session outtakes and a stereo mix of the album on 180-gram virgin vinyl.

wbuf.com

Comments / 0

92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Ray Manzarek
Person
Marc Benno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Woman#The Doors#L A Woman#Hyacinth House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicNewsTimes

The Residents Cancel 'Dog Stab!' 50th-Anniversary Tour

UPDATE (8/23): The Residents have canceled their Dog Stab! 50th-Anniversary Tour due to continued concerns about the spread of Covid-19 cases from the Delta variant. While the bulk of shows will be axed, the band will keep three gigs in California: September 15th at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, September 17th at the Castro in San Francisco, and September 18th at the Rio Theater in Santa Cruz.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Doors prep expanded ‘L.A. Woman’ reissue, share “Riders on the Storm” original demo

The Doors' 1971 classic L.A. Woman turned 50 this year, and to celebrate, a big 50th anniversary deluxe reissue will come out on December 3 via Rhino (pre-order). The 3-CD/1-LP set was remastered by The Doors’ longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, and it includes over two hours of previously unreleased recordings, including demos, outtakes, covers, and more. It also features liner notes by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.
MusicNew Haven Register

Bon Iver Announces Special Live Shows for Album's 10th Anniversary

Bon Iver has announced that they’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Bon Iver, Bon Iver, with two live performances at Los Angeles’ newly opened YouTube Theater. The performances at the Inglewood venue will take place Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd. Tickets go on sale...
Musicwirx.com

R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary 'New Adventures in Hi-Fi' reissue

R.E.M. has announced a reissue of the band’s 1996 album New Adventures in Hi-Fi in honor of its 25th anniversary. The expanded collection, which includes the original album remastered, accompanied by 13 B-sides and rarities, is due out October 29. One of the bonus tracks, an “Alternate Version” of the song “Leave,” is available now for digital download.
Musicrock947.com

The Used announces deluxe ‘Heartwork’ album

The Used has announced a deluxe edition of the band’s latest album, Heartwork. The expanded set is due out September 10. It features a total of 11 all-new bonus tracks that were written during the original Heartwork sessions, including a collaboration with Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus. “Not a moment of our...
MusicStereogum

David Crosby Announces If I Could Only Remember My Name 50th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue With A Dozen Previously Unreleased Tracks

The folk-rock legend David Crosby was already an established figure when he released his first solo album, 1971’s If I Could Only Remember My Name. At that point, Crosby had been a member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and sometimes Young. For his solo debut, Crosby drew on his considerable circle of friends. If I Could Only Remember My Name features loose, jammy collaborations with Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Graham Nash, and Jerry Garcia, as well as the rest of the Grateful Dead and members of the Jefferson Airplane, Santana, and the Quicksilver Messenger Service. The album got abysmal reviews upon release, and it wasn’t exactly a hit, but it has lingered, taking on significance as an early example of psychedelic folk.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Randy Travis releases vault song from ‘Storms of Life: 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’

“Ain’t No Use” has never been heard until now. For 35 years, country music icon Randy Travis has brought the world chart-topping, genre-defining hits. Throughout his storied career, a select amount of songs never found a place on his critically-acclaimed catalog of albums. Now, along with the pre-order for his remastered album Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), Warner Music Nashville is releasing “Ain’t No Use” from the vault. Written by ​​Travis, “Ain’t No Use” brings back the Country Music Hall of Famer’s beautiful baritone on a never-before-heard toe tappin,’ boot scootin’ smash.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

REM announces ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ Deluxe Edition

Deluxe Edition includes previously unreleased material and more. Craft Recordings proudly celebrates the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s tenth studio album, New Adventures in Hi-Fi, with a special reissue, set for release on October 29th. The bonus-filled 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Deluxe Edition offers a trove of audio-visual content, including the newly remastered album, 13 B-sides and rarities, a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release), and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK. Additionally, the Blu-ray features the album in stunning Hi-Res and 5.1 Surround Sound audio, plus five HD-restored music videos including “Bittersweet Me,” “Electrolite,” and “E-Bow the Letter.” Housed in a 52-page hardcover book, the collection includes archival photographs — many of which have never been published — plus new liner notes from journalist Mark Blackwell and reflections from all four original band members, as well as from Patti Smith, Thom Yorke, and producer Scott Litt.
MusicGuitar Player

Pearl Jam Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Ten’ and 25th Anniversary of ‘No Code’ Today

If you are able, cast your mind back to 1991 and you may remember a slew of albums appearing within weeks of each other that would forever change the course of music. There was, of course, Nirvana’s Nevermind and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Blood Sugar Sex Magik (September 24); Guns N’ Roses' Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II (both released on September 17); and Metallica’s eponymous ‘Black Album’ (August 12). Not to mention the debut albums Leisure by Blur and Pretty on the Inside by Hole (August 26 and September 17, respectively).
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Los Angeles, CAWrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Zende Disgusted By Finn’s Priorities, Putting Sheila Before Baby

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are both adopted. So, Zende understood Finn’s confusion and conflict in the beginning. However, Zende sees Finn making Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) his top priority. He also is horrified that Finn endangered Hayes Forrester Finnegan.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy