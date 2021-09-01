Cancel
Understanding Flowers Foods's Ex-Dividend Date

Cover picture for the articleFlowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) declared a dividend payable on September 17, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 20, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Flowers Foods’s stock as of September 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Flowers Foods has an ex-dividend date set for for September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.21, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.4% at current price levels.

