Walchem Controllers, Iwaki Pumps
Iwaki America and its business units, Walchem and Iwaki Air, develop, design and manufacture a wide array of analytical controllers and metering, mag-drive and AODD pumps. These products are widely used throughout the production plant including pretreatment, electroless plating lines (copper and nickel), electroplating, microetch, utilities (cooling towers, boilers, pollution controls), chemical feed, transfer and recirculation, waste treatment and filtration systems. Controllers easily tie into LAN, DCS and PLC systems and provide remote communication access for monitoring and control.www.pfonline.com
