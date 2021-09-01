Mixed Metal Oxide Anodes for Electrochemical Plating

In the wake of COVID, manufacturers in all sectors are working to navigate challenges that are unlike anything experienced before. The pandemic has brought with it a host of problems that have contributed to material shortages and price increases. From workforce challenges to shipping disruptions, the past year and a half has wreaked havoc with the flow of materials — and like everyone, finishers are feeling the pinch. In this latest episode of On the Line, Products Finishing digs deeper into the supply chain woes that coaters are experiencing, specifically within the powder coating world — while also attempting to put things into context with what’s happening in the manufacturing world at large.