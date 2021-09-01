Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Leak Detection Alarm System

pfonline.com
 7 days ago

GOAD will introduce its TANKeye PLUS leak detection alarm sSystem. TANKeye PLUS system continuous pre-leak detection; alerting operators (visual and audible alarm) if a pre-leak occurs. Attain 100% assurance of your tank's integrity without the need for periodic maintenance checks. If a pre-leak is detected, the alert allows for the non-emergency scheduling of repair since the detection occurs before there is an active leak to the tank exterior.

www.pfonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leak Detection#Alarm System#Ssystem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Engineeringmit.edu

Smart laser cutter system detects different materials

With the addition of computers, laser cutters have rapidly become a relatively simple and powerful tool, with software controlling shiny machinery that can chop metals, woods, papers, and plastics. While this curious amalgam of materials feels encompassing, users still face difficulties distinguishing between stockpiles of visually similar materials, where the wrong stuff can make gooey messes, give off horrendous odors, or worse, spew out harmful chemicals.
EconomyDetroit News

The Inside Outside Guys: Leak detection – Where is that water coming from?

Decades ago, the Inside Guy was called by a real estate broker to check on a home being prepped for a buyer. It seems there was a periodic leak that showed up as stains on the ceiling drywall. The broker needed a solution and the Inside Guy thought he could provide it. After six months and three “fixes,” the problem still was not solved so the Guy turned to a then- new technology called infrared scanning.
Cell Phonestecheblog.com

Vivo Smartphone with Detachable Camera System and Touchscreen Leaked in Patent Filing

Vivo Mobile Communication’s recently uncovered utility patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) was released on September 2, 2021, and the 20-page document titled “Electronic device” includes several sketches of a smartphone-like device with a detachable camera system as well as a small touchscreen. That’s right, the dual camera with flash module is inserted at the top of the device and magnetically held in place. Read more to see the sketches and for additional information.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

SwitchBot Security Smart Indoor Camera detects household motion and sends alerts

Track motion anywhere around the house with the SwitchBot Security Smart Indoor Camera. This versatile security camera keeps an eye on your home at all times and sends you alerts when it sees something amiss. What’s more, you can access the livestream footage anytime, anywhere. Also, the night vision, 130º wide-angle lens and 1080 p HD quality ensure clear images. Even better, you can switch on the Human-only option to minimize false alarms from pets. Moreover, you can connect this home security gadget with Alexa to warn intruders to get out of your home. Furthermore, customize your detection zone to get alerts in only a specific area. Additionally, you can ask Alexa to show you the baby room or other rooms with Alexa-enabled devices. That way, you truly can have your eyes everywhere.
CarsMotorAuthority

Ferrari patents air conditioning system that can detect body temperature

Ferrari has patented an advanced air conditioning system that uses in-vehicle sensors to optimize temperature, according to a patent application spotted by ferrari296forum users. The patent application describes the use of thermal cameras to measure the temperature of different parts of the interior, as well as occupants' body temperatures. It...
Chinatecheblog.com

China’s Quantum Radar System May be Used to Detect All Stealth Aircraft Technology in the Future

China’s new high-definition radar system may be a game changer for warfare, as it provides a much more detailed image of targets while itself remains nearly impossible to difficult. These systems could provide users with enough detail to identify aircraft, missiles, and other aerial targets by specific model. This is made possible under a principle known as quantum entanglement, where two particles can be linked together regardless of distance. Read more for a video and additional information.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Alula Launches A Builder Program Offering Unequaled Flexibility To Alarm System Integrators

One System For Automation, Video And Security, With The Ability To Activate Security Functionality Without Rolling A Truck. Alula, the leader in smart security and automation systems for professional installers, today launched the Builder Program, an industry-leading program for professional smart home security integrators who work with residential homebuilders. This program provides the flexibility and cost structure alarm dealers and residential integrators need to grow their business, while delivering the technology new homebuyers demand.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

Illuminati Magic Second Sight RFID system for mentalists can detect cards up to 4.5″ away

Take RFID technology to the next level with the Illuminati Magic Second Sight RFID system for mentalists. It offers programmable tags that let you develop custom props with ease. Super small and fast, this sensitive RFID reader detects playing cards up to 4.5 inches—110 mm—away! In fact, it uses a vibration sequence to tell you the suit and value of the card. This advanced RFID System for mentalists uses integrated Bluetooth connectivity to provide voice announcements and programmable tags, allowing you to assign custom messages and images. Moreover, with the custom audio messages, you don’t have to remember complex vibration sequences. That’s because you get the information you need in the language you select through a discreetly hidden Bluetooth earpiece. Hide these RFID tags anywhere: on cards, boarding passes, cups, postcards, and more. Featuring both wireless transmission and onboard vibration queuing, Second Sight is designed specifically for magicians.
Terrebonne Parish, LALeesville Daily Leader

Keep an eye out and report water leaks; more water being introduced into east Houma system

Terrebonne Parish officials are asking residents to report water leaks as the Waterworks department introduces more water into the system. More water is being introduced into the east side of Houma and once the water starts moving, leaks will become apparent, according to social media posts made by the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and the Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1.
CarsABC7 Los Angeles

Over 200K Razor hoverboards recalled due to fire risk

More than 200,000 hoverboards sold at several retailers in-store and online are being recalled because they can catch on fire. The issue is with a removable battery pack in the Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboards made by Razor USA. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has reports of more than...
ComputersEmbedded.com

Optimizing RTD temperature sensing systems: Wiring configurations

This three-part article series discusses the history and design challenges for designing a resistance temperature detector (RTD)-based temperature measurement system. In part one, we covered temperature measurement challenges, RTD types, different configurations, and the RTD configuration circuit. In this article, we cover the three different RTD configurations: 2-wire, 3-wire, and 4-wire.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

CAN-controlled power distribution box for vehicles and industry

Würth Elektronik has created a smart CAN-bus controlled power distribution box, with multiple analogue and digital inputs for measurement. Called CAN Box 8FR6, it is a system building block for vehicle, industrial and commercial uses that includes has various diagnostic options and is supported by two software tools: WEcontrol Designer and WE Flasher – more of these later.
WorldElectronicsWeekly.com

UK made: Pickering high-voltage reed relays have lower power coils

Pickering Electronics has introduced high-voltage reed relays with a higher coil resistance for low power consumption compared to its existing Series 104 – high-voltage specifications are the same as Series 104, but the coils have more than double the resistance. Series 100HV high voltage reed relays are available with a...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

General Atomics Demos Manned-Unmanned Teaming via Autonomous C2 Tech

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business used autonomous command and control technology to demonstrate aerial manned-unmanned teaming between a King Air 200 aircraft and its MQ-20 Avenger drone. The company said Friday it used a ruggedized tactical control tablet with Autonodyne’s RCU-1000 Advanced Human Machine Interface to inform Avenger’s behavior and...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Alula Launches A Builder Program Offering Unequaled Flexibility To Alarm System Integrators

One System For Automation, Video And Security, With The Ability To Activate Security Functionality Without Rolling A Truck. Alula, the leader in smart security and automation systems for professional installers, today launched the Builder Program, an industry-leading program for professional smart home security integrators who work with residential homebuilders. This program provides the flexibility and cost structure alarm dealers and residential integrators need to grow their business, while delivering the technology new homebuyers demand.
Technologyhunker.com

Why Does the House Alarm System Keep Beeping?

Does the house alarm system keep beeping and driving you crazy for no apparent reason? There's likely an underlying cause for the annoying beeps even if it's not obvious. Before you start troubleshooting your system, make sure there's not a credible threat to the security of your home. Once you know you're safe, go through common causes of alarm beeping to diagnose the problem.
TechnologyTimes Union

Alula Launches A Builder Program Offering Unequaled Flexibility To Alarm System Integrators

ST. PAUL, Minn. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Alula, the leader in smart security and automation systems for professional installers, today launched the Builder Program, an industry-leading program for professional smart home security integrators who work with residential homebuilders. This program provides the flexibility and cost structure alarm dealers and residential integrators need to grow their business, while delivering the technology new homebuyers demand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy