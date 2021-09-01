Leak Detection Alarm System
GOAD will introduce its TANKeye PLUS leak detection alarm sSystem. TANKeye PLUS system continuous pre-leak detection; alerting operators (visual and audible alarm) if a pre-leak occurs. Attain 100% assurance of your tank's integrity without the need for periodic maintenance checks. If a pre-leak is detected, the alert allows for the non-emergency scheduling of repair since the detection occurs before there is an active leak to the tank exterior.www.pfonline.com
