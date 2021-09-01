Removal of Organic Bound Phosphorous from Wastewater
Phosphorus present in waste streams coming from zinc phosphate and iron phosphate coating processes contains organic bound phosphorus, thus conventional stoichiometric additions of coagulant are not effective for removal. Brenntag developed a process using a proprietary coagulant followed by a non-caustic product that raises the pH, thus the organic bound phosphorus becomes adsorbed into the sludge. This process is cost-effective and the sludge generated does not change in character from an RCRA standpoint, so the resulting sludge can be classified as D or non-hazardous sludge, resulting in substantially lower disposal costs.www.pfonline.com
