Removal of Organic Bound Phosphorous from Wastewater

Plastic is really useful. Some may even say it's unavoidable. But it does have a great negative impact on our planet. Take for instance the Great Pacific garbage patch, an oceanic accumulation of trash so large it is often referred to as a garbage island. The area is twice the size of Texas and it is considered the world’s largest zone of ocean plastics. It is estimated to contain a whopping 1.8 trillion pieces of debris that are simply not biodegrading.