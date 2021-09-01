Cancel
Hawks, Clint Capela agree to $46M extension

By Field Level Media
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks agreed to a two-year extension that ties the center to the team for a total of four seasons. "Clint is one of the premier defensive and rebounding big men in the league. His presence in the paint and voice on defense had a tremendous impact on our success last season," Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said. "He is a great teammate who leads by example and we are excited to have him as a part of our team long-term."

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2014 Nba Draft#The Atlanta Hawks#Espn#Nba Draft#The Houston Rockets#Field Level Media
