Medical & Biotech

Janssen Wins FDA Approval for Long-Acting Schizophrenia Drug

biospace.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Janssen’s long-acting, twice-per-year schizophrenia drug Invega Hafyera (paliperidone palmitate six-month). This is the first long-acting antipsychotic drug of its kind that provides six months’ control of symptoms with a single dose and is expected to benefit patients who have had difficulties adhering to a more strict treatment regimen.

