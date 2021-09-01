Janssen Wins FDA Approval for Long-Acting Schizophrenia Drug
Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Janssen’s long-acting, twice-per-year schizophrenia drug Invega Hafyera (paliperidone palmitate six-month). This is the first long-acting antipsychotic drug of its kind that provides six months’ control of symptoms with a single dose and is expected to benefit patients who have had difficulties adhering to a more strict treatment regimen.www.biospace.com
