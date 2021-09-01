Analyzing Open Text's Ex-Dividend Date
On August 4, 2021, Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) declared a dividend payable on September 24, 2021 to its shareholders. Open Text also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Open Text has an ex-dividend date set for for September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.22, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.7% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0