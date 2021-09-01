Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analyzing Open Text's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 4, 2021, Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) declared a dividend payable on September 24, 2021 to its shareholders. Open Text also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Open Text has an ex-dividend date set for for September 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.22, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.7% at current price levels.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Text#Dividend#Ex Dividend Date#Otex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding CTO Realty Growth's Ex-Dividend Date

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) declared a dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 23, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of CTO Realty Growth’s stock as of September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for CTO Realty Growth is set for September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $1.0, equating to a dividend yield of 7.38% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

V.P. Chief Accounting Officer Of Rayonier Trades $68.48 Thousand In Company Stock

April Tice, V.P. Chief Accounting Officer at Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 2, April Tice bought 1,028 Rayonier shares at a price of $32.65 per share, for a total of $33,565. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $37.75 to raise a total of $34,919 from the sale.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares increased by 25.33% to $6.55 during Tuesday’s regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 4.38% to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Notable Old Second Bancorp Insider Makes $117.84 Thousand Buy

Hugh Mclean, at Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), made a large insider buy on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that MCLEAN purchased 10,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp at a price of $11.79 per share. The total transaction amounted to $117,842.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Vicor Insider Sold Over $121.74 Thousand In Company Stock

Alex Gusinov, Corp. Vice Presidentident Eng. at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), made a large insider sell on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Gusinov sold 946 shares of Vicor at a price of $128.82 per share. The total transaction amounted to $121,742.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Canadian Western Bank's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 27, 2021, Canadian Western Bank (OTC:CBWBF) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Canadian Western Bank also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Canadian Western Bank, which has a current dividend per share of $0.29, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 8, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.17% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Lazard Glb Total Return's Ex-Dividend Date

Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) declared a dividend payable on September 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Lazard Glb Total Return’s stock as of September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Lazard Glb Total Return will be on September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.12. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.37% at current price levels.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Triton International

On July 27, 2021, Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Triton International also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Triton International is set for September 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.57, equating to a dividend yield of 4.52% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Pete Najarian Just Added To His Position In Capital One

The recent pullback in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) stock is a buying opportunity, Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Capital One is about $20 off of its highs, he said, adding that the pullback is an opportunity that he is taking advantage...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Notable Becton Dickinson Insider Trades $5.72 Million In Company Stock

James Lim, Executive Vice President at Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that James Lim purchased 14,584 Becton, Dickinson shares at a price of $134.73 per share for a total of $1,964,902 on September 3. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $257.44 to raise a total of $3,754,505 from the stock sale.
StocksBenzinga

Texas Capital Bancshares Insider Trades $249.67 Thousand In Company Stock

Timothy Storms, Chief Risk Officer at Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), made a large insider buy on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares at a price of $59.83 per share. The total transaction amounted to $249,671.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

CEO Of Tomi Environmental Solns Purchased $86.99 Thousand In Stock

Dr. Halden S. Shane, Chief Executive Officer at Tomi Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ), made a large insider buy on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Shane purchased 43,282 shares of Tomi Environmental Solns at a price of $2.01 per share. The total transaction amounted to $86,988.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Woodward Insider Trades $130.84 Thousand In Company Stock

Terence Voskuil, Presidentident And Ats at Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Terence Voskuil purchased 2,100 Woodward shares at a price of $40.26 per share for a total of $84,546 on September 2. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $22.04 to raise a total of $46,290 from the stock sale.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Disney And Apple Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide. President Biden on Thursday will lay out a six-pronged strategy aimed at stopping the spread of the Delta variant, Bloomberg reported. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Chairman And CEO At Vicor Trades $1.84 Million In Company Stock

Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chairman And CEO at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), made a large insider sell on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor at a price of $128.5 per share. The total transaction amounted to $1,844,274.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why JD.com Shares Are Trading Higher Today

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced the appointment of Lei Xu as president. JD.com said Xu will be leading the day-to-day operations and collaborative development of various business units of JD.com. Xu will continue to report to the CEO of the company. Richard Liu,...
MarketsBenzinga

Frontdoor Rewards Shareholders With Buyback Plan

Home services provider Frontdoor Inc’s (NASDAQ: FTDR) board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program of up to $400 million of common stock. The company plans to fund the new three-year program using cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Frontdoor held $323 million in cash and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Clover Health Sees A Breakout Above Resistance: What's Next?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares are trading higher Tuesday. The stock remains a popular name in the Reddit community next to other names such as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) and Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Clover Health closed up 22.12% at $10.80. Shares made a large move Tuesday and have broken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy