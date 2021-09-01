Analyzing Open Text's Ex-Dividend Date

Terence Voskuil, Presidentident And Ats at Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Terence Voskuil purchased 2,100 Woodward shares at a price of $40.26 per share for a total of $84,546 on September 2. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $22.04 to raise a total of $46,290 from the stock sale.