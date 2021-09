Ah, Costco. While some of us might love the wholesale giant for its super deals on bulk items such as toilet paper, for its yummy prepared foods such as mandarin orange chicken, or for its extensive bakery options, many of us frequent the chain for its food court. Is there any place better to relax, after a long day of shopping, with a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, or a doughy "chicken bake" (kinda like a calzone filled with chicken breast and cheese)? We think not.