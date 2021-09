Just prior to my vacation I was looking for one more rally into an overbought condition that I had expected to arrive around Labor Day. I thought it would occur last week but it seems to have happened in one day, as last week was a whole lot of nothing in the market. After all, when the beloved PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) begins the week at $380 and ends the week at $381 you know there wasn't a whole lot going on.