Astronomy

Making Time for Morning Comets

By Bob King
skyandtelescope.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like mixing comets with the quietude of observing in the small hours, September opens with five fuzzy vagabonds just waiting for a visit. Sometimes I herd comets. Recently, the number of observable objects has grown, with four to five comets visible before dawn and another at nightfall. Despite the fact that none are what you'd call bright, there are too many to ignore. Ever since 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko hooked me on comet-watching back in 1982 I try not to let a single one of these celestial sliders slip by. Their movements, beautiful forms, and surprise outbursts and breakups make them irresistible.

Minnesota State
#Comets #67p Churyumov Gerasimenko #29p Schwassmann Wachmann #Atlas #15p Finlay #Panstarrs #Cetus #Cancer
Astronomy
Science
Astronomynatureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Watch: Auroras to Light up the Night Sky as Two Solar Blasts Hit Earth

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm watch owing to activity on the sun's surface a few days ago. Some regions of the United States may have even see an aurora. "Sun-watchers" had already seen heightened activity from the sun before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active area 12860 generated eight C-class solar flares before producing a bigger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, another erupted, and two CMEs are now on their way to Earth.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Man to Be Buried on the Moon

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Solar System’s Fastest-Orbiting Asteroid Discovered – Orbits the Sun in Just 113 Days

The Sun has a new neighbor that was hiding in plain twilight. An asteroid that orbits the Sun in just 113 days—the shortest known orbital period for an asteroid and second shortest for any object in our Solar System after Mercury—was discovered by Carnegie’s Scott S. Sheppard in evening twilight images taken by Brown University’s Ian Dell’Antonio and Shenming Fu.
Astronomynationalgeographic.com

This asteroid is one of the most likely to hit Earth. Here’s what it means for our future.

New ultraprecise measurements show that the asteroid Bennu has a higher chance than thought of impacting our planet sometime in the next 300 years, NASA says. For hundreds of millions of years, a top-shaped rubble pile called Bennu has orbited the sun in relative isolation. The asteroid, about a third of a mile wide at its equator, poses no immediate threat to our planet. But hundreds of years from now, there is a small chance that Bennu could slam into Earth.
Astronomyhoustonianonline.com

It seems that a comet that exploded near the sun at the beginning of this year has caused a scene before

Researchers believe Comet Atlas is part of a larger comet, which appeared in the night sky about 5,000 years ago. At the end of 2019, astronomers discovered an interesting comet. Comet C/2019 was Y4, also known as Atlas. Atlas’ brightness increased at an astonishing speed, making it look as if we were seeing a comet It can be seen with the naked eye (see box). Unfortunately, that hope emitted smoke. But now researchers are making up for it with an interesting discovery about Atlas.
The Independent

Perseids meteor shower 2021 - live: Spectacular phenomenon at its peak in the US

It is considered the best meteor shower of the year, and it has reached its peak this week.The perseids are known for being fast and bright meteors and often leave long “wakes” of light and color as they flash across the night sky, says NASA. The shower, which is renowned for its fireballs, travels at around 37 miles per second and this week sky-gazers could see up 100 meteors per hour.The Perseids are viewable in the Northern Hemisphere from mid-July to the end of August, and will peak between 11 and 13 August, or Wednesday to Friday.NASA says the...
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

This asteroid has a comet-like tail (and now astronomers explain why)

Scientists know that comets apparently dissolve ice when they reach space closest to the Sun. As they approach the large star, these celestial bodies produce their own trail of gas in the form of a ‘tail’. Asteroids, on the other hand, do not react in the same way because they have a different chemical composition.
Astronomyindianapublicmedia.org

Was Oumuamua A Nitrogen Iceberg?

In 2017 astronomers at Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii discovered something they had never seen before. It was an object from interstellar space passing through the solar system too fast to be captured by our sun’s gravity. They named it ‘Oumuamua’. Oumuamua soon vanished back into deep space, leaving its mysteries...
SlashGear

Comet Atlas may have passed through our solar system before

Astronomers first noticed a comet called Atlas (C/2019 Y4) at the beginning of 2020. It was first detected by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) operated by the University of Hawaii. The asteroid was detected in mid-2020 as the main comet disintegrated into smaller pieces of ice. A new...
AstronomyThrillist

A Rare Blue Moon Will Sit Near Jupiter & Saturn This Weekend

You've heard the phrase "once in a blue moon." It's used to refer to something that's exceptionally rare. Well, the full moon in August is one of those rare occurrences. It is a blue moon. The blue moon will arrive the night of August 21 into the morning of August...
Astronomydistrictchronicles.com

Gigantic Jupiter will be especially massive in tonights sky

Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter than usual, shining down as one of the most prominent planets in the sky tonight. The phenomenon will take place tonight across the world and will be available to spot after sunset. What could resemble a bright star in the sky, will actually be...

