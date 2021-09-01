Making Time for Morning Comets
If you like mixing comets with the quietude of observing in the small hours, September opens with five fuzzy vagabonds just waiting for a visit. Sometimes I herd comets. Recently, the number of observable objects has grown, with four to five comets visible before dawn and another at nightfall. Despite the fact that none are what you'd call bright, there are too many to ignore. Ever since 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko hooked me on comet-watching back in 1982 I try not to let a single one of these celestial sliders slip by. Their movements, beautiful forms, and surprise outbursts and breakups make them irresistible.skyandtelescope.org
