Making Time for Morning Comets

It is considered the best meteor shower of the year, and it has reached its peak this week.The perseids are known for being fast and bright meteors and often leave long “wakes” of light and color as they flash across the night sky, says NASA. The shower, which is renowned for its fireballs, travels at around 37 miles per second and this week sky-gazers could see up 100 meteors per hour.The Perseids are viewable in the Northern Hemisphere from mid-July to the end of August, and will peak between 11 and 13 August, or Wednesday to Friday.NASA says the...