Nebraska State

Swim Trials Give Omaha Financial Win

Posted by 
Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha, Nebraska
 8 days ago

The 2020 Olympic Swim Trials resulted in millions of dollars of economic impact and tremendous media exposure to Omaha and State of Nebraska.

A report produced by the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau shows the Olympic Swim Trials generated $34.5 million in economic impact to the city and state over the two-week period in June. The financial impact comes primarily from out-of-state visitors paying for hotel rooms, tickets, meals, attractions, shopping and other expenses during their stay.

The event was held in two Waves this year to limit the number of swimmers in the CHI Health Center. Wave One held June 4 - 7 had an impact of $4.12 million, and Wave Two held June 13 - 20 generated an impact of $30.4 million.

Omaha Sports Commission Chair Donna Kush said the $34 million impact is even more impressive when you take into account the many Covid-related restrictions, including the requirement that the arena be filled to only 50 percent of capacity. She said the report is outstanding news for the community.

“After months of frustrating event cancellations brought on by the pandemic, Omaha was finally able to host a national sporting event and this summer’s Olympic Swim Trials was a huge success,” Kush said. “Thousands of visitors from around the country came to Omaha and watched our nation’s top swimmers compete for a spot on the Olympic team going to Tokyo. Our hotels and restaurants were filled, attractions busy and you could feel a positive atmosphere throughout our city. This report reinforces the valuable role the OSC plays in recruiting major sporting events to Omaha and the huge benefits these events provide our citizens.”

A report generated by Universal Information Systems indicates the two Waves of the Trials resulted in an estimated $47 million media value from local coverage, national broadcasts, international stories and social media. Stories on the trials in Omaha reached hundreds of millions of people around the world. Omaha Sports Commission Executive Director Josh Todd said Olympic Trials competition provides an incredible opportunity to generate positive media exposure for Omaha

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska

