UK houses prices jump, Berkeley Group in focus

Housebuilder Berkeley Group has said it is on track with its profit guidance for the current year after “resilient market conditions” continued over the past four months.The company said reservations are currently in line with those seen two years prior to the pandemic, after seeing a “gradual firming” of the London market in recent months.Meanwhile, outside of London, the group said the market has “remained robust”.Berkeley said it is therefore set to deliver a pre-tax profit for the current financial year “at or above” the £518 million reported for the year to April 2021.Profit is expected to be weighted more...