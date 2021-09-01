Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

UK houses prices jump, Berkeley Group in focus

By Fiona Cincotta
cityindex.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK house prices unexpectedly rebounded in August after falling in July as the stamp duty holiday began being phased out. According to Nationwide Building Society, British house prices rose 2.1% MoM in August, the second largest monthly rise in 15 years whilst also significantly above the 0.2% increase that analysts had been expecting.

www.cityindex.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Housing Market#Uk#Central London#Berkeley Group#British#Macd#City Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateinvesting.com

UK house prices jump as market strength persists: Halifax

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose sharply last month in a further sign of strong momentum in the market even after the partial withdrawal of tax breaks on property purchases, a survey from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Tuesday. House prices rose by 0.7% in August, the biggest month-on-month...
BusinessBBC

House prices at new high but pace of growth slows

House prices hit a record high in August, but the annual pace of growth in property values slowed, according to the UK's largest mortgage lender. The Halifax said the cost of a typical home rose 0.7% last month to £262,954. In the year to August, house prices rose 7.1%, it...
Businessyourmoney.com

South West and Wales top house price inflation hotspots

The Halifax house price index showed Wales remains the strongest performing area, with annual house price inflation at 11.6 per cent, the only double-digit rise recorded in the UK in August. The South West is also still experiencing strong growth at 9.6 per cent, likely reflecting the ongoing demand for rural living within the region.
BusinessCNBC

UK seeing a ‘massive adjustment’ in labor market, LSE director says

British businesses have been blighted by a combination of worker shortages and supply chain disruptions that have sent wages and prices skywards across a range of sectors. The U.K. consumer price index climbed 2.1% in the year to July, above the Bank of England's target, having hit 2.5% in June, its highest reading since August 2018.
Constructioninvesting.com

UK construction firms hit again by supply squeeze, prices jump - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's construction industry grew at its weakest pace since the lockdown of early 2021 last month, hit by a severe shortage of building supplies which have risen sharply in price, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 55.2, the...
Businessinvesting.com

UK public inflation expectations hold steady in August: Citi/YouGov

LONDON (Reuters) - British households' predictions for inflation were little changed last month, according to a survey on Monday that will likely reassure Bank of England officials that expectations of higher prices are not becoming entrenched. U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov said expectations for inflation over the coming 12...
Retailyourmoney.com

UK house prices to increase by 30 per cent in the next decade

House prices in the UK could rise by 30 per cent in the next decade, setting first-time buyers back by two years, an analysis has suggested. Research by Comparethemarket.com analysed data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) from 1992 to 2002 and predicted the UK average house will cost £323,718 by 2031.
Real EstatePosted by
The Independent

Berkeley ‘on track’ after resilient housing market conditions continue

Housebuilder Berkeley Group has said it is on track with its profit guidance for the current year after “resilient market conditions” continued over the past four months.The company said reservations are currently in line with those seen two years prior to the pandemic, after seeing a “gradual firming” of the London market in recent months.Meanwhile, outside of London, the group said the market has “remained robust”.Berkeley said it is therefore set to deliver a pre-tax profit for the current financial year “at or above” the £518 million reported for the year to April 2021.Profit is expected to be weighted more...
Real Estatekfgo.com

UK house prices unexpectedly pick up in August – Nationwide

LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose by 2.1% month on month in August after a subdued 0.6% increase in July, despite the phasing-out of a tax break for purchases in England and Northern Ireland, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday. House prices in August were 11.0% higher...
Real EstatePosted by
The Independent

UK house prices jump nearly £5,000 in August, despite stamp duty deadline

The average UK house price increased almost £5,000 in August despite a stamp duty holiday beginning to taper off.Nationwide recorded a “surprising” 2.1 per cent rise in sold prices, taking the average up £4,628 to £248,857. The monthly increase was the second biggest in the past 15 years, surpassed only by a 2.3 per cent increase recorded in April.Prices rose 11 per cent in the year to August, far outstripping the cost savings that buyers have gained from changes to stamp duty. Property prices are 13 per cent higher than they were before the pandemic, with some areas seeing much...
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

Rents are rising as letting agents told to prepare for ‘a busy few months’

Rents continued to rise across most parts of the country in August, although there were signs that void periods are starting to increase slightly. The latest data from Goodlord indicates that the market is strong heading into autumn, but the picture for void periods remained mixed in August, with only three monitored regions continuing the downward trend in average void periods seen in recent months. a.
Businessthehighlandsun.com

UK homeowners repay £1.4bn more mortgage debt in July than they borrow

UK homeowners made a rare net repayment of mortgage debt in July as the tapering of the stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland fuelled a drop in housing market activity after a record June. The Bank of England said individuals collectively paid back £1.4bn more of mortgage debt...
Real Estaterealtor.com

Home Prices Up 18.6% in the Middle of a Hot Summer’s Housing Market

Today’s S&P Case Shiller Index spotlights a hot summer’s housing market, where buyers prepared with cash for down payments and low interest rate loans placed competing bids for an evaporating supply of homes available for sale and drove prices higher by a record-breaking 18.6% in June. The month saw mortgage rates flirt with 3.0% before dropping 20 basis points in July. With rates still near record-lows, buyers had an additional edge in the pursuit to find their first or next home. Real estate markets across the country posted price gains, as all 20 cities in the index recorded higher yearly advances. The 10- and 20-city indices advanced by 18.5% and 19.1%, respectively. Real estate markets across the country posted price gains, as all 20 cities in the index recorded higher yearly advances, with Phoenix and San Diego coming within striking distance of a 30% price jump compared with the same month in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy