PROVIDENCE — The average national price for gasoline reached its highest point in seven years, crossing $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014. With Labor Day weekend used as a benchmark for the end of summer, AAA said the average price in the U.S. between Memorial Day and the recent holiday was $3.13 per gallon. The price marks a 99 cent increase over the past year and a 43 cent increase over the 2019 average of $2.70 per gallon.