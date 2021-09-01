Minnesota Twins: 3 Reasons Bailey Ober could start on Opening Day

DETROIT — By winning a game scheduled for July, the Twins clinched a winning August. Now Bailey Ober hopes he gets a chance to do it again in September, too. Ober gave up two runs in six innings, Josh Donaldson homered for the fifth time in 10 days and the Twins made their 20-hour trip to Michigan worthwhile, walking away with a 3-2 victory in a rainout-makeup game over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. In doing so, the last-place Twins improved to 14-12 in August, their first winning month of the season.