LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country Boy Brewing is releasing the newest version of the Keeneland Fall Ale this week in partnership with one of Lexington’s signature icons: Keeneland. The Keeneland Fall Ale is a traditional American Pale Ale brewed with Ekuanot, Bravo and Amarillo hops for a fruity nose with notes of candied orange and papaya. At 5.5% alcohol by volume, this brew is a perfect complement to the crisp air that fans associate with Keeneland’s Fall race meet and sales.