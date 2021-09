Chinook's Austen Conner wins his debut Mixed Martial Arts fight Saturday night in Havre. Austen is a 2014 Chinook High School graduate who got in the Octagon with Havre's Kaleb Shafer. The pair mixed it up in the 130 pound class. Conner, a very successful high school wrestler, had not fought previously to his appearance at 'Lights out at the Dome 4'. When the bout was over, Conner had earned a first round TKO.