Why Your Dog Food Labels May Be Deceiving

You’ve likely been told to focus on the top five ingredients and the percentage of protein or fat when it comes to picking out a food for your canine partner. While these may appear to be important, they aren’t the ideal way to pick out a food. None of these factors consider what happens to ingredients when they are processed and enter a dog’s body. Believe it or not, these factors can make the ‘best looking’ and most expensive pet food labels quite deceptive. Regardless of your pet food philosophy, we must look past the marketing hype of raw, fresh, healthy grains, grain-free, ancient grains, locally sourced, natural, etc. and instead ask basic questions about the company who makes your canine’s food.