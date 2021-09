The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation has awarded $1,000 scholarships each to 42 students from Maui County. Since its inception in 1989, the scholarship fund has awarded $854,000 in academic scholarships to college-bound high school seniors and past scholarship recipients who can apply every year they are in school up to four years. Funds for the annual scholarships have been raised through Mea Kako’o, a group of sponsors who collectively donate money to the program, and several fundraising events. When in-person fundraisers had to be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, Realtors Association of Maui members voluntarily donated a portion of their closed transactions to the foundation.