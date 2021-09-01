Automating Microsoft 365 Installation, Part 2
In Part 1 of this series, I explained how to acquire the Microsoft Office Setup files. Now, I want to show you how to use these files to perform a custom deployment. The easiest way to set up a custom Office deployment is to use the Office Customization Tool. This is an online tool, so you don't have to worry about downloading or installing it; just go here. When you arrive at this site, click on the Create button, shown in Figure 1.redmondmag.com
Comments / 0