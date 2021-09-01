Coal India begins to replace diesel with LNG in dumpers
Initially, two 100 metric ton dumpers working at Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields will be retrofitted with LNG kits. State-owned coal producer Coal India has started the process of retrofitting LNG kits in its dumpers, Press Trust of India reported on September 1 citing a company statement. Coal India in July had announced its plan to replace diesel with LNG as the fuel for its heavy earth moving machines.www.naturalgasworld.com
Comments / 0