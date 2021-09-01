CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Coal India begins to replace diesel with LNG in dumpers

naturalgasworld.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitially, two 100 metric ton dumpers working at Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields will be retrofitted with LNG kits. State-owned coal producer Coal India has started the process of retrofitting LNG kits in its dumpers, Press Trust of India reported on September 1 citing a company statement. Coal India in July had announced its plan to replace diesel with LNG as the fuel for its heavy earth moving machines.

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India's Sept diesel sales remain below pre-COVID levels

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - India's gasoil consumption slowed in the first half of September from the previous month, staying below pre-COVID levels as a pick-up in monsoon rains hit mobility and demand for fuel from the agriculture sector, preliminary sales data showed. Diesel sales by the country's state...
AGRICULTURE
naturalgasworld.com

Jera exits gas power projects in Mexico

The Japanese firm has sold its entire stake in MT Falcon Holdings, which operates five natural gas thermal independent power projects in Mexico. Japan’s Jera has concluded an agreement to sell its entire 20% stake in MT Falcon Holdings, which operates five natural gas thermal independent power projects in Mexico, to UK-based Actis GP, it said on September 16. The projects have a combined capacity of 2.23 GW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Dutch TTF futures hit $950/'000 m3

This coming winter, if normal or cold, promises to be a painful one on European gas and power markets, BCS GM warns. Gas price futures for October at the Dutch TTF hub soared to an all-time high of $950/'000 m3 on September 15, trading data shows. "The imbalance in the European supply/demand balance for gas comes mostly from a sharp year/year increase in...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom boosts domestic gas supplies

The Russian giant is having to meet domestic demand for heating and storage while also exporting close to record amounts. Gazprom produced 357.7bn m³ in the first eight and a half months of 2021, an increase of 17.8% (53.9bn m³) versus the same period of last year, Russian gas monopoly announced September 15, citing preliminary data. It said several dozen regions are already receiving heat supplies, a week earlier than last year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal India#Lng#Government Of India#Mahanadi Coalfields#Press Trust Of India#Indian
naturalgasworld.com

Northeast Europe TSOs sign MoU on green gases

The TSOs may develop pilot projects. The gas transmission system operators (TSOs) of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the development of green gases, the companies said on September 14. The TSOs said they saw the need for joint research into green gases...
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

EU lawmakers renew call to cut Russian oil, gas imports

The call comes at a time when gas is trading at a record high price in Europe. The European Parliament on September 16 urged the EU to reduce its oil and gas imports from Russia "at least while president Putin is in power," citing the need to promote democracy in the country. EU politicians have repeatedly called for the bloc to lessen reliance on Russian energy supplies since relations between Russia and the West coll...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

BP, UAE ink sweeping low-carbon agreements

From carbon storage to hydrogen, the companies agreed to developments both in the UK and in the UAE. UK energy company BP said September 16 it signed agreements with Middle East partners to collaborate on clean energy development, including hydrogen. BP si... Please sign in to access the full article.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petrofac, CO2 Capsol form carbon capture partnership

On a non-exclusive basis, CO2 Capsol will provide its technology and Petrofac will serve as a preferred engineering services partner. UK engineering group Petrofac announced on September 16 it had teamed up with Norwegian carbon capture technology developer CO2 Capsol to work on CO2 capture initi... Please sign in to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Wentworth sees gas driving Tanzanian prosperity

CEO Katherine Roe talks to NGW about the strong prospects for gas in Tanzania, as the company reports a record first half-year. Tanzania-focused London-listed producer Wentworth Resources broke a string of financial and operational records for first half of the year owing to strong operational performance and rising demand as the country began recovery from COVID-19. Adjusted earnings net of tax, interest and exploration expenses (Ebitdax) rose 75% to $7.0mn, from $4.0mn last year. It is on track to meet its raised guidance of 70-80mn ft³/d for the year, CEO Katherine Roe told NGW September 15. It has one asset, th...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Big oil companies mull CCS for Houston area

Houston’s mayor said this is a key example of the energy transition in action. Eleven companies, from US-based Chevron to the UK’s INEOS, announced September 16 they were interested in developing carbon sequestration in the Houston area. Calpine, Chevron, Dow, ExxonMobil, INEOS, Linde, LyondellBasell, Marathon Petroleum, NRG Energy, Phillips 66...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

India's coal-fired power output falls 1.5%, renewables jumps in Sept

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India’s coal-fired electricity generation so far this month fell 1.5% from year earlier, while power output from renewable energy jumped 53.6%, a Reuters analysis of government data showed. The slowdown in coal-fired power output and a pickup in renewable energy generation could provide relief to utilities across...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

IEA sees lower LNG imports through June

The UK, meanwhile, saw net exports of LNG jump considerably from last year. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported September 14 that total exports of LNG in the first six months of this year improved versus the level a year earlier, though imports did not follow suit. This year through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan may be overreaching on 2030 gas targets [Gas in Transition]

Tokyo wants to slash the share of natural gas in its power mix from 37% to 20% by 2030, but the target may prove overly ambitious. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. While Japan’s plans to reduce LNG in its power mix have made headlines, the longer-lasting implications of such targets on the wider gas market may be relatively mild. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) published its draft sixth strategic energy plan in July and the headline figure for gas market watchers was the government’s goal of reducing the share of LNG in the power mix (Figure 1) from 37% in financial year 2019-20 to 20% by 2030-31. METI said non-hydrocarbon fuels would account for 56-60% of power generation, with renewables set to see their share jump from 18% in 2019-20 to 36-38% and nuclear reclaiming 20-22% of ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

French grid operator sets up hydrogen dept

And the Dutch anti-trust regulator is consulting on transportation guidelines for the sector. French gas grid operator GRTGaz has set up a hydrogen department, it said September 15, saying the gas "will play a major role in the decarbonisation of industry and transport in the future." It has been working on a national hydrogen consultation with fellow grid operator Terega since June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cold energy recovery can reduce LNG’s carbon profile [Gas in Transition]

More widespread recovery of the cold energy contained within every LNG cargo would help reduce the fuel’s carbon footprint and provide a potentially profitable windfall for LNG receiving terminals worldwide. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. by: Ross McCracken. An LNG cargo carries with it not just the concentrated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chile gets first LNG service station

Spain’s HAM Group was selected last year by Chilean company Lipigas to build the facility. The Chilean subsidiary of Spain’s LNG company HAM Group said September 15 the first LNG service station in Chile is now set up along a key national highway. HAM Chile worked with Chilean natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Pakistan seeks eight LNG cargoes

The cargoes are to be delivered during December and January. State-run Pakistan LNG (PLL) has invited bids for the supply of eight 140,000-m3 LNG cargoes during December and January, according to tender documents issued by the company on September 11. PLL is seeking LNG cargoes for delivery on December 6-7,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Vietnam to begin importing LNG in 2022

The demand for LNG in Vietnam is expected to increase to 5mn metric tons/year by 2025, its minister of industry and trade Nguyen Hong Dien said. Rapidly growing Vietnam expects to start importing LNG by 2022, its minister of industry and trade Nguyen Hong Dien said in a pre-recorded video address ahea...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Germany has four months to decide on Nord Stream 2 certification

Nord Stream 2 needs both certification as an independent TSO and technical certification to begin the commercial flow of gas. Germany 's energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur has four months to decide whether to certify the Nord Stream 2 operating company as an independent transmission system operator (... Please sign in to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Coal India plans to increase prices 'slowly'

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd is planning to increase the prices of coal slowly after considering the views of all stakeholders, the state-run miner’s chairman said on Wednesday, as Asian coal prices hit all-time highs. Asian coal prices from exporters Australia and Indonesia, and the most-traded thermal coal futures...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy