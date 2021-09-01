Work on new addition has begun at Blaine County Wildlife Museum
"Journal" readers may have seen the earthmoving equipment working along the north side of the Blaine County Wildlife Museum. That activity is part of the site preparation for a new addition to the existing wildlife museum. The addition was made possible through the generosity of the Brown-Monson Foundation based in New Hampshire. Here's some of the background of the museum, the gift and how the new addition will be used.
