LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team opened the 2021 season with its first match of the Husker Invitational Friday evening, sweeping Colgate 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-11) in front of 7,913 at the Devaney Center. With the win, the Huskers improve to 1-0 on the season, while Colgate concludes the tournament at 0-2. Lexi Sun finished with a match-high 10 kills on .308 hitting and added four blocks, four digs and two aces. The fifth-year senior from Encinitas, Calif., surpassed 1,000 kills as a Husker, becoming the 23rd player in program history and the ninth in the rally-scoring era to reach the milestone.