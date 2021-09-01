Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida quarterback Emory Jones ready for spotlight

Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida quarterback Emory Jones is ready to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight this season. Used primarily as a gadget player behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask in his first three seasons, Jones is now set to take over the offense as its full-time quarterback. Things have...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Feleipe Franks
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dual Threat Quarterback#American Football#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StateRaleigh News & Observer

Florida QB Emory Jones gets his chance after waiting 3 years

Emory Jones first landed on Dan Mullen’s recruiting radar seven years ago. Jones was a high school freshman in LaGrange, Georgia, and Mullen was scouring the country for another spread quarterback at Mississippi State. Ideally, Mullen wanted to find the next Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Cam Newton or Dak Prescott.
Florida Stateonlygators.com

Florida QB Emory Jones steps into the pressure cooker after patiently waiting for a field to explode on

There may be no greater pressure for a college football player at the start of the season than being a first-time starting quarterback for the Florida Gators. From fan hopes to the gauntlet that is the SEC to the lofty expectations that come as a constant reminder thanks to the three bronze Heisman Trophy statues standing outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, starting under center at Florida Field is a position that’s much desired despite coming with unenviable demands.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

How will Florida’s two-QB plan work with Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson?

The Florida Gators’ two-quarterback strategy didn’t disappear when Emory Jones became the starter. No. 13 UF intends to keep using multiple quarterbacks this season, starting with Saturday night’s opener against Florida Atlantic. Though Jones will likely get most of the action, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson is also expected to play — and not just because UF is favored by 20-plus points.
College Sportsinallkindsofweather.com

It’s Emory Jones’ turn. His time. And his team.

Flash back to almost four years ago, December 20, 2017. It’s the day that Emory Jones signed with the Florida Gators, which planted a seed for a career that has, for the most part, remained dormant- until now. Not too long before a letter of intent was set to be...
College Sports247Sports

Jones in good hands as a Mullen starting quarterback

With all due respect to Garrick McGee who hasn’t been in the lead role as the quarterback coach at Florida but for about eight months now, head coach Dan Mullen gets the nod as the quarterback whisperer on campus. Mullen has a history of coaching up the position regardless of who has had the QB Coach label and that bodes well for Emory Jones who will be the starter for the first time on Saturday when the Gators host FAU.
College Sports247Sports

Dan Mullen, UF not paring anything back for Emory Jones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- When Emory Jones lines up to take his first start under center as he enters his fourth season at Florida it'll come after a long, tough wait by his own admission. For coach Dan Mullen, though, that long wait means he has a pretty good idea what...
Florida StateThe State

Grading Florida football: QB Emory Jones will lead a strong running attack for Gators

Emory Jones has been used sparingly across his three years at Florida. He has been employed at times in primarily rushing situations, and he has taken over late in games that were already decided. But he has never been the guy for the Gators. Now, the only quarterback signee of Dan Mullen’s first class is finally QB1. Stationed behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask on the depth chart, Jones has had years to learn Mullen’s system. And he brings something neither quarterback before him did: Jones is an elite runner. The No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class averages 5.6 yards per carry for his career. Florida’s offense will go as Jones does; his rushing ability and rocket arm will dictate the Gators’ success. Behind Jones is redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, a Gainesville local. He’s also a dual-threat quarterback who saw extremely limited playing time in his freshman season. A four-star recruit, Richardson should see packages drawn up for him much in the way Jones did for years.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Emory Jones lands middle of the pack in The Athletic’s Heisman Draft

Few players on the Florida 2021 football roster have grabbed more digital ink than presumed starting quarterback Emory Jones. He deserves a ton of attention as he takes over a radically transformed offense after sitting on the Gators’ bench for several seasons. How well he plays next season will be an important factor, if not the most important one, in determining how well the team is able to perform on the whole.
Gainesville, FLchatsports.com

Tim Tebow, Danny Wuerffel welcome Emory Jones to exclusive Gators QB club

GAINESVILLE — UF redshirt junior Emory Jones has been texting with Tim Tebow and chatting with Danny Wuerffel as Jones, the Gators’ new starting quarterback, prepares to make his first career start. “It’s definitely a fraternity, for sure,” Jones said Monday evening following practice. “I mean, those guys they always...
Florida Stateonlygators.com

Florida score, takeaways: Emory Jones struggles, Anthony Richardson shines as No. 13 Gators beat FAU

The way the No. 13 Florida Gators opened the 2021 college football season on Saturday night was both completely expected and naturally frustrating. While any team trying to ingratiate a new quarterback after losing nearly 75% of its offense from a year ago is bound for struggles, Florida believed it had the right guy to take over where Kyle Trask left off, even if his skillset was not identical.
College Sports247Sports

Chris Doering says Emory Jones played well, Anthony Richardson will 'give him a run for his money'

The Florida Gators don’t have a quarterback controversy. At least, not yet. The Gators defeated Florida Atlantic 35-14 but starting quarterback Emory Jones was up and down throughout the game. Backup quarterback and redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson also got in the game, showing off his tremendous running ability, but didn’t inspire much in the passing game in limited action.
Gainesville, FLDaily Commercial

Whitley: Emory Jones deserves a payoff for his patience

Emory Jones has the routine down pat. He’ll put on his headphones, get on Florida’s team bus and drift into preparation mode. As the bus winds from the hotel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, he’ll listen to a playlist of songs that hasn’t changed in years. One particular favorite will kick in right as the bus passes the band’s practice field.
College Sports247Sports

Florida Gators football: Tim Tebow sees 'freak' Anthony Richardson emerging as QB alongside Emory Jones

The Florida Gators kick off their 2021 college football season Saturday when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on SEC Network, and redshirt junior Emory Jones enters as an experienced quarterback in fourth-year head coach Dan Mullen's offense. However, according to Florida legend and SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson is a name worth knowing as the fall progresses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy