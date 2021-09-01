Florida quarterback Emory Jones ready for spotlight

Emory Jones has been used sparingly across his three years at Florida. He has been employed at times in primarily rushing situations, and he has taken over late in games that were already decided. But he has never been the guy for the Gators. Now, the only quarterback signee of Dan Mullen’s first class is finally QB1. Stationed behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask on the depth chart, Jones has had years to learn Mullen’s system. And he brings something neither quarterback before him did: Jones is an elite runner. The No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class averages 5.6 yards per carry for his career. Florida’s offense will go as Jones does; his rushing ability and rocket arm will dictate the Gators’ success. Behind Jones is redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, a Gainesville local. He’s also a dual-threat quarterback who saw extremely limited playing time in his freshman season. A four-star recruit, Richardson should see packages drawn up for him much in the way Jones did for years.