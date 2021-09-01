Blaine County Library will be closed Monday September 3rd in observance of Labor Day. Our Fall programs will begin Tuesday September 7th. Mondays will be Hangout for grades 7 and 8 from 3:30 to 4:30. Story Time for ages 6 and under will be Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Hangout for grades 5 and 6 will be Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:30. LEGO Club will be from 3:30 to 4:30 on Thursdays. This year we will be offering a movie on Fridays after school is dismissed and all school aged kids are welcome to attend. We will start the movies at approximately 12:45. Movies will run 90 minutes to 2 hours. We are hoping that providing this service will help families deal with the early out on Fridays. We will have the movie titles posted on Facebook, in the paper and on our website, with the run time each week.