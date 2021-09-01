Cancel
Havre, MT

Hattie Marie Bretzke

By Donna Miller
blainecountyjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHattie Marie Bretzke, age 95, passed away due to natural causes at Sweet Memorial Nursing Home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Holland & Bonine Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Hattie's family has suggested memorial donations be made in her memory to Sweet Memorial Nursing Home for the Employee Appreciation Fund or to the charity of the donor's choice. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Hattie's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at http://www.hollandbonine.com.

www.blainecountyjournal.com

