Hattie Marie Bretzke, age 95, passed away due to natural causes at Sweet Memorial Nursing Home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Holland & Bonine Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Hattie's family has suggested memorial donations be made in her memory to Sweet Memorial Nursing Home for the Employee Appreciation Fund or to the charity of the donor's choice.