Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa mulling sales of oil and gas interests

naturalgasworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company in March unveiled a 10-year plan that focuses on renewable energy. The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company said September 1 it was reviewing its oil and gas operations as part of a goal to focus more on utilities and renewables. The company, known commonly as Taqa, said it...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Energy Efficiency#Kurdish#Uae#Gw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Netherlands
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Iraq
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India eyes Russian Arctic LNG deal: press

No deal has yet been agreed, but negotiations have started, India's energy minister says. Indian energy companies ONGC and Petronet LNG are mulling involvement in Novatek's second LNG development in Russia's far north, Arctic LNG-2, Interfax reported September 6. Following recent proposals from the majority owner Novatek, they are discussing both offtake and investment options in the follow-on project to the operational Yamal LNG project, the Russian agency said, citing an anonymous source.
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

How the Oil and Gas Industry is Navigating the Energy Transition

The situation for the oil and gas industry is a complicated one. The world is turning towards renewable energy and greener solutions. How will the industry navigate this energy transition?. There is no doubt about the direction in which the world is heading when it comes to energy solutions. Most...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Eni, Mubadala To Cooperate On Energy Transition Opportunities

UAE-based oil and gas company Mubadala Petroleum and Italian oil major Eni signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at identifying cooperation opportunities in the energy transition sector. The two companies will look at opportunities within the fields of hydrogen and carbon capture as well as utilization and storage which...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Siemens to build gas-fired power plant in Taiwan

The 1.1 GW Sun Ba Power Phase II gas-fired power plant will be built in Tainan, southwestern Taiwan. Siemens Energy and CTCI Corporation will build the Sun Ba Power Phase II gas-fired power plant in Taiwan, the German multinational said on September 7. Sun Ba II will be built in...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Prax refinery joins UK Humber CCS group

The refiner sees the project having two phases and it aims to collect 1mn mt/yr. (Photo credit: Prax) Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery has joined the V Net Zero Humber Cluster in northeast UK, it said September 7, saying it was part of the Prax Group’s "ongoing commitment to developing sustainable strategies for the business, both for now and for the future."
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pearl secures $250mn loan for KRI gas project

The company is looking to increase gas production at the Khor Mor project by 50%. Pearl Petroleum, the consortium led by UAE's Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, has signed a $250mn financing agreement with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for its gas project in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), Dana said on September 8.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Solar PV and wind power to lead renewable power market in Egypt by 2030

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Egypt Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape’ discusses the power market structure of Egypt and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

European gas producers form Dutch CCS project

The Aramis project will initially collect industrial emissions from the Rotterdam area and could hook to two other CCS projects. French TotalEnergies, Anglo-Dutch Shell, Dutch Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN) and the national transmission company Gasunie have launched Aramis, a carbon capture and storage (CCS) partnership. It will sequester CO2 emitted from the most CO2 intensive industrial clusters in the Netherlands, they said September 7.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's gas imports up 22% in Jan-Aug

Chinese gas imports have been on an uptrend this year owing to robust domestic demand and recovery in economic activity post the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s natural gas imports via pipeline and in the form of LNG in January-August were 79.3mn metric tons (mt), up 22.2% year/year, the country’s customs department said on September 7.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Cheniere plans for first shareholder returns

The company is looking to expand its LNG capacity along the US Gulf Coast. US LNG company Cheniere Energy announced September 7 that its board backed a long-term capital allocation plan meant to return capital to its shareholders. Cheniere operates the LNG export terminals at Sabine Pass in Louisiana and...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK test proves case for 20% hydrogen: Hydeploy

A larger test can now get underway elsewhere in the UK. The first phase of a UK study by Keele University has shown that hydrogen might be blended safely with natural gas in a 20%-80% mix, which would "help Britain dramatically cut its carbon emissions and open the door to a low-carbon hydrogen economy," the HyDeploy project operators said September 8.
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

Foreign Countries Given the Green Light in Oil Production, U.S. Held Back

In early August, the White House urged OPEC to boost oil production to support global economic recovery in light of COVID-19. The fact that the U.S. and our global partners need stable and sufficient energy resources isn’t news, but the Biden Administration’s public recognition of the challenges that come with a throttled supply is. President Biden’s administration has canceled major energy infrastructure projects, suppressed the oil and gas industry through stifling regulation, and made promises to eliminate the cornerstones of American energy without any realistic replacement. When the U.S. and Canada have ample natural energy reserves, developing our own resources seems a better policy than begging the Middle Eastern oil cartel.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Iraq, TotalEnergies Close to Signing Oil, Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The government of Iraqi and TotalEnergies SE are close to finalizing an accord that will trigger billions of dollars of investments aimed at boosting oil and gas production and reducing electricity outages in the Middle-Eastern nation, people familiar with the matter said. Under the agreement, which may be...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Sound Energy completes Morocco acquisition

The Morocco-focused upstream gas company Sound Energy has completed its acquisition of assets in the North African country that were previously owned by US-based energy company Schlumberger. UK-based Sound Energy now controls operated working interests of 75% in the Anoual and Greater Tendrara exploration permits in Eastern Morocco and the...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Uzbekistan launches tender for 500 MW of PV

JSC National Grid of Uzbekistan has launched a tender for the construction of several PV plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW. The solar plants will be built at unspecified locations in Namangan, Bukhara and Khorezm regions by independent power producers on a build–own–operate–transfer (BOOT) basis. Project proposals for the Bukhara site may also include the deployment of some storage capacity.
Energy IndustryWOWK

French giant signs mega deals with Iraq for oil, gas, water

BAGHDAD (AP) — French energy giant Total signed mega contracts with Iraq worth $27 billion to develop oil fields, natural gas and a crucial water project that officials said Monday will be key for the oil-rich country to maintain crude output. The deals were inked Sunday with Prime Minister Mustafa...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Denmark slashes gas output forecast on Tyra delays

The revisions also reflect Denmark's commitment in December to stop issuing exploration licences immediately and phase out production by 2050. The Danish Energy Agency has slashed its forecasts for oil and gas production over the coming years to take into account delays at the Tyra redevelopment project, the go... Please...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UOG agrees sale of UK licences

The deal marks UOG's departure from the North Sea area. United Oil & Gas announced on September 7 it had agreed to sell UK central North Sea licences P2480 and P2519 for up to £3.2mn ($4.4mn) to fellow London-based player Quattro Energy. The companies signed a heads of agreement on...
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

From the Editor: The energy transition starts to bite [Gas in Transition]

Forecasts for global LNG demand suggest strong growth for the fuel, but how realistic are these projections in the light of the new energy transition ambitions being formulated ahead of COP26 in November? [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. by: Ross McCracken. In its 2021 outlook, UK oil major...

Comments / 0

Community Policy