If you play tight end on the Texas football team, you will now earn a four-figure monthly stipend no matter if you’re an All-Big 12 performer or a freshman walk-on. The creative “Burnt Ends” program will enable the Longhorns’ tight ends to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness by tapping into the zealous community within the popular Texas message board, Surly Horns, and beyond. Organizers are characterizing this initiative as the nation’s first fully crowdsourced NIL program, with all of the profits funneling directly to the Texas tight end room.