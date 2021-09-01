Reminder in the Field this Hunting Season: Be a Good Steward of the Land

Every hunting season, there are reports of vandalizing of Block Management Area (BMA) boxes, hunters driving off road, trespassing, hunters being shot over, littering, livestock being shot, and more. With upland bird and mourning dove seasons beginning on Sept. 1, and big game archery on Sept. 4, we encourage everyone to be good stewards of the land. Below are just a few reminders (in no particular order) that hunters and all outdoor enthusiasts should be aware of when enjoying our resources: