Blaine County, MT

Project to preserve veterans' headstones nears completion

By Steve Edwards
blainecountyjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA project to stabilize headstones of veterans buried in Kuper Cemetery (northwest of Chinook) and Alice Nash Cemetery (south Blaine County) will soon be completed. The project involved making and installing concrete pads under the low-profile headstones provided to eligible veterans by the Veterans Administration (VA). Mick Thompson, Cemetery Board Chairman, said about 170 pads were made onsite and installed at the Kuper Cemetery and eight at the Alice Nash Cemetery. The project was directed and financed by the Blaine County Cemetery Board and carried out by employees of the board.

