Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, MT

Journal Jots

By Donna Miller
blainecountyjournal.com
 8 days ago

Contact the library if you have completed the Book Challenge for Aug. September’s Book Challenge is to read the first book you touch on a shelf with your eyes closed! The library will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 6. Book Club members may pick up their copy of “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks Sept. 7-10. The first discussion will be Sept. 13, 4 P.M. at the library. Masks are recommended. The library is planning a Rock Painting Party as part of the Harlem Rocks community project on Sept. 16 from noon to 6 P.M. at the library. Storytime for children ages 0-5 and parents/caregivers will meet in person each Tuesday at 10 A.M. starting Sept. 7. After School Squad for elementary students will meet in person each Wednesday at 3:30 beginning Sept. 8 at the library and masks are recommended.

www.blainecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blaine County, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
Blaine County, MT
Government
City
Harlem, MT
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Sparks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Library#Harlem Library Contact#The Book Challenge#A Rock Painting Party#School Squad For#Mobile Hotspots#The Harlem Food Bank#The Bear Paw Cooperative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy