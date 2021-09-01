Journal Jots

Contact the library if you have completed the Book Challenge for Aug. September’s Book Challenge is to read the first book you touch on a shelf with your eyes closed! The library will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 6. Book Club members may pick up their copy of “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks Sept. 7-10. The first discussion will be Sept. 13, 4 P.M. at the library. Masks are recommended. The library is planning a Rock Painting Party as part of the Harlem Rocks community project on Sept. 16 from noon to 6 P.M. at the library. Storytime for children ages 0-5 and parents/caregivers will meet in person each Tuesday at 10 A.M. starting Sept. 7. After School Squad for elementary students will meet in person each Wednesday at 3:30 beginning Sept. 8 at the library and masks are recommended.