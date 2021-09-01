Vikings practice squad tracker: Who will the team sign?
By Jack White
5 days ago
Minnesota cut its roster to 53 players on Tuesday, but the Vikings will not be done making moves there.
For starters, the Vikings have to sign players to their practice squad for 2021. Many of the players Minnesota cut yesterday will be available after clearing waivers. The Vikings will still get to retain some enticing talent for 2021.
Here is a list of the players who have signed with the Minnesota practice squad so far:
This season was poised to be a breakout year for Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., but the start to his campaign has been put on hold. Smith Jr., who was drafted by the Vikings in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft, will be undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear:
Leading up to the start of the 2021 season, the quarterback narrative around the New Orleans Saints organization has been focused squarely on the battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. But now, some of that attention is shifting towards rookie reserve Ian Book. During the broadcast of the Saints’...
Riley Patterson is a rookie. He's a kicker. He wasn't drafted. He spent the first 15 days of Vikings training camp nursing an injured left foot while on the Physically Unable to Perform list. And, oh yeah, he works for Mike Zimmer, an old-school coach not known for being patient with kickers.
The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
It’s been a difficult past decade for the Minnesota Vikings. Carried to 4 playoff appearances during the 2010’s on the backs of some elite Mike Zimmer defenses, the team completely flipped the script in 2020, finishing with the NFL’s fourth best offense (Pro Football Reference), but saw their defense, maligned by injuries and overall poor performance, fall to sixth-worst. In 2021, Minnesota appears ready to put it all together, with elite defensive players returning from injury, and one of the league’s most well-balanced units on offense back for Year 2.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Wednesday that some of the team’s starters are going to play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday. Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings decided to sit 30 of their top players out for their first 2021 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for Vikings? Kirk Cousins is coming off one of the best seasons a Vikings QB has ever had statistically. However the backup option right now is rookie Kellen Mond. Could Cam Newton bring some much needed veteran help to the Vikings QB room? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Vikings rumors. After spending his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings at right guard, Ezra Cleveland was moved over to the left side of the offensive line to help shore up the Vikings in the trenches.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Well, Broncos Country, we have our answer. Teddy Bridgewater is the starter of the 2021 Denver Broncos. What does that mean for Drew Lock?. I am incredibly disappointed in the decision to name Teddy Bridgewater the starter of the Denver...
The Minnesota Vikings season opener still feels like a long way off, September 12 at Cincinnati. But already one of their starting defensive stars status for that game is in question. Linebacker Anthony Barr has been sidelined since August 5 with an undisclosed ailment. He has not played in either preseason game and missed most of last season as well, although the two injuries are not related according to a report from Bring Me the News.
Former first-round pick, wide receiver Josh Doctson, was recently placed on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Heading into the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals have a chance to have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL. The Cardinals already have arguably the league’s best receiver in...
We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...
Veteran running back Le’Veon Bell remains unsigned, but the three-time Pro Bowler worked out for an RB-needy team on Monday. Along with another experienced free agent, Devonta Freeman, Bell worked out with the Baltimore Ravens earlier today, per the league transaction wire.. Because of two key injuries at the position, the Ravens are in need of some additional depth in the backfield.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
As the Vikings make their final preparations before the start of their 61st season, it’s time for season predictions, my sixth attempt at predicting the Vikings’ season outcome. Here are my past predictions:. Prediction: 10-6. Actual: 11-5. 2016. No prediction after Bridgewater went down. 2017. Prediction: 12-4. Actual: 13-3. 2018.
Freeman was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns in six years with Atlanta. Freeman was made the highest paid running back in the league by the Falcons when they signed him to a five-year contract worth $41.25 million in 2017.
