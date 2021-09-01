Vikings practice squad tracker: Who will the team sign?

Minnesota cut its roster to 53 players on Tuesday, but the Vikings will not be done making moves there.

For starters, the Vikings have to sign players to their practice squad for 2021. Many of the players Minnesota cut yesterday will be available after clearing waivers. The Vikings will still get to retain some enticing talent for 2021.

Here is a list of the players who have signed with the Minnesota practice squad so far:

RB A.J. Rose Jr.

Minnesota Vikings running back A.J. Rose Jr. (36) rushes for a 32-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Rose has signed to the practice squad after a strong preseason, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

DL Hercules Mata'afa

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Hercules Mata’afa gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Mata’afa, who has shown promise in 2020 and the 2021 preseason, has signed with the Vikings practice squad, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

QB Jake Browning

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) drops back during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Browning, who vied for the backup quarterback spot earlier this offseason, has signed onto the practice squad again, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

OL Zack Bailey

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Zack Bailey (65) in action during an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vikings will add Zack Bailey to the practice squad, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

CB Parry Nickerson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson celebrates after running an interception back for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Vikings are to sign Nickerson to the practice squad, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

FB Jake Bargas

Aug 16, 2020; Eagan, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jake Bargas (40) catches a pass during practice at TCO Performance Center Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Bargas will sign with the team’s practice squad again, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

G Kyle Hinton

This is a 2020 photo of Kyle Hinton of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Hinton will sign with the Minnesota practice squad, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

CB Tye Smith

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Tye Smith (5) talks to teammate linebacker Tuf Borland (47) during an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Smith, who was released yesterday, will sign with the Vikings practice squad, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

WR Myron Mitchell

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Myron Mitchell carries the ball during NFL football minicamp practice Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Vikings will sign Mitchell to their practice squad, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.