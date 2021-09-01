The Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures builds on our 125-year legacy by making some of our most significant collections freely available to everyone—so that all visitors are empowered to discover, learn, and create new knowledge, both today and in the years ahead. Join the grand opening of The New York Public Library’s first-ever permanent exhibition, showcasing extraordinary highlights from our world-renowned research collections—from Thomas Jefferson’s draft of the Declaration of Independence to the original Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends and more. Reserve your free timed tickets now!