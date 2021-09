Whenever you hear the super loud jets flying over Sioux Falls, know that you are hearing the best unit in the country do what they do. According to a post on the unit's Facebook page, the 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota Air National Guard has been awarded the Spaatz Trophy, recognizing it as the top flying unit in the nation by the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS). The award was presented at the NGAUS national conference in Las Vegas on Monday, August 30.