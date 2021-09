Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort will serve as a gold-level sponsor for this year’s Weirton United Way Fall Golf Tournament. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Weirton United Way’s 2021 campaign benefiting the member agencies of the Weirton United Way. The fundraiser will be held on Sept. 18 at Mountaineer’s Woodview Golf Course. For more information or to register a team, contact the United Way at 304-748-7213. Pictured, from left, are Joyia Lytle, 2021 campaign vice-chair; Jason Pugh, vice president and general manager of Mountaineer; Casey Richards, 2021 campaign chair; and Rick Welday, golf operations manager at Woodview Golf Course.