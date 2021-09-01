Cancel
Environment

Flash Flood Watch In Effect Today Throughout Region

basinnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Flash Flood Watch is in effect and all are urged to use caution. National Weather Service reports that a passing disturbance combined with the remnant moisture of former Hurricane Nora will result in widespread showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Wednesday night. Showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing moderate to heavy rainfall with the potential for flash flooding in areas of eastern Utah and western Colorado. Burn scars, mountainous terrain and narrow canyons are especially at risk. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday into Wednesday night. Ashley National Forest also warns visitors that with rain expected Wednesday and the potential for more debris flows, the Rock Creek Road is designated as ‘use at your own risk’. Debris flows can occur across the Forest due to heavy rains. Please be prepared if you are out this week.

