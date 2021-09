This story originally appeared in the SuperZoo Show Daily, which is created by Pet Product News. From e-commerce to pet specialty big boxes to mass retailers poaching on pet specialty turf, independent pet retailers have their work cut out, but no other channel is better suited to meet the demands of a local market. Those ever-evolving demands vary by region, city and neighborhood, and indies ingrained in the community and in direct touch with shoppers are in the catbird seat when it comes to interpreting and exceeding customer wants and needs.