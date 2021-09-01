Rep Owens Introduces Legislation to Posthumously Award Service Members Killed
On Tuesday, Utah’s Representative Burgess Owens, alongside 158 cosponsors, introduced legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military service members who were killed in Afghanistan last week. The press release shares that the legislation will award the Congressional Gold Medal to Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. “We will never forget the service of these 13 Americans, including Utah’s own Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of others,” said Representative Owens. “I am heartsick for our new Gold Star Families and believe there is no better way to honor these heroic service members and the extraordinary legacy they leave behind.”basinnow.com
