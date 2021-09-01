Rep Owens Introduces Legislation to Posthumously Award Service Members Killed

Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson payed tribute to the 13 fallen U.S. service members who where killed in the Kabul airport attack. “Each of those families is grieving individually. The nation mourns for all of them. Going down the list, it’s impossible not to notice how young they all were. It was a Marine at thirty one who was the oldest of the group. Most were in their early 20s, some. Just 20. Some were barely born when 9/11 happened. Some were barely born when the mission in Afghanistan began. And we pray that these are the final American casualties in Afghanistan. But there’s a lot of danger ahead for a lot of people. The politics of that, the decisions behind that. The incompetence and the failures, we’ve talked a lot about that, we will continue to talk about it. We will cover everything as it unfolds. But in this segment, we just wanted to acknowledge. These 13 brave soldiers. Who put it all on the line and lost their lives. Rest in peace. Thank you for your service. God rest your souls and may he comfort the families.”