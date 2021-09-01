Feel empowered with the best rechargeable batteries

Keep all the power you need on hand in the Zendure SuperBase Pro IoT power station. Boasting a fast-recharge time, it can actually get up to 80% of its total battery capacity in only an hour! And that’s whether you choose to recharge it via AC or solar power. With a 2,096 Wh capacity and 2,000 watts of output power, it offers up to 4,000 watts of surge power. Moreover, this gadget has built-in 4G connectivity for your IoT needs. And you can use the connected app to manage it with ease. Not only that, but the Zendure SuperBase Pro also offers a whopping 14 outputs, so you can charge quite a few gadgets at one time. Use it in emergency situations or to keep important appliances like your refrigerator powered in case of an outage.