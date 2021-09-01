Tyrone Cheerleaders Go Gold For Childhood Cancer
The first home football game of the year will help to fight childhood cancer, the number one disease killer of children in America. The Tyrone Golden Eagles’ home football game this Friday has been designated as the first-ever Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Game and will help raise money and awareness for the Brian Morden Children’s Cancer Foundation. Local families who have benefited from the Brian Morden Foundation will be honored at the game.tyroneeagleeyenews.com
